How “The Last of Us” has recreated the emblematic museum and space capsule of the game

The creator of the production “The Last Last of Us”, Don Macaulay, recalls in a living way of watching an emotional neil Druckmann, which produced Joel (Pedro Pascal) of this week and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) Flashback Episode, Walk Auth The Interior of the Natural History Museum.

“It is interesting to see, because he saw and lived with these things digitally during, so long that he describes him as being surreal,” Macaulay told Variety. “He sent photos to people who worked on the game, so it's very rewarding in this way.”

For this episode, Macaulay and his team knew that strictly sticking to the game was crucial. While season 2 focused on the dark cycles of violence and revenge, this episode gives a rare overview of the more tender moments between Joel and Ellie while they explore the Wyoming Natural History Museum as children with a wide -eyed eyes. Suddenly, all the rest of their lives moves away.

Since the shooting took place in Vancouver, the first line of conduct has been to find a forest clearing that could be achievable for the geography of Wyoming. While the crew used to capture the “shooting of nature” in the new location of Seattle of this season, the move to Wyoming meant to approach things differently. “We hypothesize that the roof has failed and that there has been a lot of growth over the years,” he said.

The team brought an animatronic dinosaur of China, which had to be lasting enough to use for waterfalls when Ellie climbs on it. The team also built in the bridge which reviews a neighboring stream, while the visual effects took over to create the real exterior of the museum.

When Ellie and Joel enter for the first time inside, they enter the dark before the sparkling walls give the illusion of being lost in space. To evoke this feeling, the department of Macaulay made countless lighting tests with various types of painting to see what was going to be reflected.

“In the end, we aligned all this corridor with black velvet,” he says. “And then just on a whim, one of my artistic directors went to a store at a dollar and obtained a whole bunch of dazzling false diamonds. And so we literally aligned this corridor with a million false small diamonds.”

The room with the solar system was also carried out practically, the planets having to move in a circular movement when a curious Ellie checks it. “You probably do not collect it in the images, but all the planets are designed appropriately so that they turn to the right rhythm around the sun and everything,” says Macaulay.

The space capsule, explains Macaulay, turned out to be the biggest challenge to recreate, with the interior drawn on a completely different scene. In this scene, Ellie and Joel climb in the capsule and imagine taking off in the space together.

“It has become this incredibly complex puzzle, so we built a small 3D printed version. We have made changes to this and built a large-scale foam version in which people could put the seats and windows, ”he said. “We even tested large LED screens outside the windows, so a lot has been learned from this process.” For the final product, they ended up using blue screens instead.

The longest part of this scene was to obtain all the panels, chairs and lights presented in the capsule to give the illusion of a real ship. “Everything that takes an incredibly long time and planning, but the real assembly meets incredibly quickly,” explains Macaulay.

Recreating the image of Ellie and Joel by looking at the capsule with the Ivy which descended by the light well, as shown in the trailer of season 2, was a specific moment on which Macaulay and his team wanted to play during the ignition of each section of the museum sequence. “It was an image with which we all try to be as truthful in the game as possible,” he says.

While the whole sequence remains mainly faithful to the game, fans could notice a missing exhibition. Macaulay reveals that the exhibition of dinosaurs, which included “foam and dripping water and all kinds of green vegetables”, ended up being cut.

“It was certainly not as big as that of the match, but we had six or seven dinosaurs skeletons on a large scale in their screens, all obviously invaded, and we had a gift cart that had fallen. It was finally where Ellie picked up the hat,” says Macaulay. “We built up to about 20 feet high and the structure was simply painted in blue for visual effects. But we haven't finished it completely. ”

The structure of episode 6 is particularly important because it marks Pascal's last round as Joel in the series, finally explaining what led to the tense relationship of Ellie and Joel during the episode of the first of season 2.. And to effectively illustrate this point, Macaulay and Druckmann took up the challenge of making these last moments of the poignant museum. When Ellie and Joel go together in space for a last trip, they are forever linked by this last moment of pure and not filtered joy.

