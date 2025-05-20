



According to a new survey, almost half of young people will live in a world where the Internet does not exist.

According to this study, almost 70%of the age of 16 to 21 and 21 years old feel worse about themselves after spending time on social media. Half (50%) supports digital curfews that restrict access to certain apps and sites after 10 pm, while 46%will be young in the world without the Internet.

One -quarter of the respondents spent more than four hours a day in social media, and 42%of those who responded to the survey admitted to their parents and caregivers to lie online.

Online 42%said they lied about their age, 40%had a bait or burner account, and 27%pretended to be completely different.

As a result, Technology Minister Peter Kyle suggests that the government evaluates the possibility of mandatory cutoff time for specific apps such as Tiktok and Instagram.

RANI Govender, a child safety policy manager of NSPCC, said Digital Curfews helped to prevent children from being exposed to harmful materials online without taking other actions.

We must clarify that we will not protect children from the risks faced online just by digital curfew. They will be able to see all these dangers from today's point of view and still have the same effect, she said.

Govender added that the main focus of the company and the government is to allow children to use much safer and less addictive sites.

The study by the British standard agency surveyed 1,293 young people, and 27%of respondents shared their position online with strangers.

In the same survey, 3/4 spent more time online as a result of the epidemic, and 68%said that the time spent online felt harmful time for mental health.

Andy Burrows, the chief executive of Molly Rose Foundation's suicide prevention charity charity, said that young people know about online risks, and as a result, it is clear that more technical companies want to protect them.

He added that the algorithm can provide content that can quickly share the rabbit holes of harmful materials and quickly share young people. He said that the new law was finally required to include a safe by designing a design approach to regulations that ahead of the needs of children and society, which is finally required to include safe.

