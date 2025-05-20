The first cracks are emerging in the American-Chinese commercial truce





Barely a week in an American-chinual truce in their longtime trade war, Beijing accused Washington of having violated the temporary agreement concluded in Geneva.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that the United States took “discriminatory measures” against China, after the US trade department recently warned US companies to avoid Chinese manufacturing micropuits, in particular those produced by the Chinese giant of Huawei technology.

Why it matters

The two countries have taken over a series of punitive actions against the other as part of a 90 -day break in recent talks in Switzerland after US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy prices. A consultation mechanism has been created to discuss their large -scale commercial disagreements, but the scope of the special canal can now be in dispute.

The strongly written repression of the Chinese government against the American industrial policy sustained in emerging and critical technologies – such as advanced computer flea fueling the race for IA supremacy – suggest the problems of economic security rooted deeply present in both camps will not be easily discussed despite paper agreements.

The China Embassy in Washington, DC and the American trade and cash services did not immediately return Newsweek emails asking for comments after the hours.

What to know

An alert from the US trade and safety department office said that the integrated transport of Chinese transport and the powerful ascending flea of ​​Huawei “have probably been developed or produced in violation of American export controls”.

“Bis warns that in accordance with [General Prohibition 10]the use of such [People’s Republic of China] The advanced risks of calculating integrated circuits violating the controls of American exports and can submit companies to law implementation measures, “said directives, referring to transactions with knowledge that a violation of American sanctions has or will occur.

In a general response last week, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that the United States had “abused its export control measures and imposed more strict restrictions on Chinese chip products under unsupported allegations”.

In an updated declaration published on its website this week, the ministry said that American actions “have seriously compromised the consensus reached at high level talks between China and the United States in Geneva”.

Chinese negotiators have used the special canal and “demanded that the United States correct its errors,” said the press release, adding that the two parties should “resolve respective concerns” through mechanisms such as new economic and commercial consultations.

“If the United States insists on its way and continue to affect the interests of China substantially, China will take resolved measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests,” said the ministry.

Huawei is a Chinese “national champion”, a large company in a strategic sector with solid links with the State. It has already been targeted in the American-Chinese technological war, including during Trump's first presidency.

Despite the attempts to close the Chinese players in China, flea manufacturers like Huawei continue to grow and have made progress that surprised the initiates of the industry. The AI ​​race will be won by IT power, and the United States seems to be concerned about the competitiveness of Chinese technology and the impact that their products can have on rival American companies that are still trying to catch up.

This week complaints about radical sanctions on Chinese technology may indicate a disconnection between Beijing and Washington on the elements of the commercial dispute to discuss. China's argument suggests that nothing should be prohibited, but the American move indicates that the flea war remains a concern for basic national security which could exist outside the framework of any future Sino-American trade agreement.

What people say

US Office of Industry and Security: “Bis informs all people and businesses in the United States and abroad that the fact of engaging in GB 10 activities … Without authorization required of the BIS could lead to bis application measures which could include substantial criminal and administrative sanctions, up to and including fingerprints, fines, loss of privilege or other restrictions.”

Chinese Ministry of Commerce: “The United States is excessive, a typical behavior of unilateral intimidation that China is firmly opposed.

What happens next

The United States and China still speak behind closed doors. US and Chinese trade representatives Jamieson Greer and Li Chenggang met last week in South Korea on the sidelines of APEC.

There are clear signs that the Trump and Beijing administration are not on the same wavelength – on the trade deficit, on Chinese industrial overcapacity and on high technology – which may not do well for the US capital markets still invested in the Chinese economy.

The US trade representative Jamieson Greer, on the left, and the American secretary to the Treasury Scott Bessent participate in a press conference after two days of discussion on the job between the United States and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, Switzerland, participated in a press conference, in the press conference, two days of discussions on the Conferences at the Farm 12 2025. Bott / Keystone via AP

