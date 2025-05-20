Questions without 5 answers in the UK -EU transaction





Becky Morton

Political journalist

Alami

The UK hopes that the contract for the e -gate will avoid long queues for British travelers at EU airports.

The United Kingdom and the European Union agreed to major new transactions dealing with areas, including trade, defense, fishing and energy.

But negotiations are still happening on many major issues. Some important questions are not answered.

How much does the UK pay?

This contract is a contract to reduce checks for food exports to the EU by approaching certain benefits through several references to the UK's “contribution to financial.”

The official spokesman of the prime minister said that this is “administrative cost.”

He insisted that they were not “big” but rejected the shame of how much England would pay.

In other areas, the terms are still negotiated, so the British costs are not yet known.

For example, both sides are working towards the UK and join the Erasmus+ exchange program so that students can study abroad or place their workplace.

The United Kingdom is expected to receive direct benefits in return rather than simply covering administrative costs, and the government said it will only participate in “greatly improved financial conditions.”

How many people will benefit from the Youth Visa System?

The United Kingdom agreed to work for the “Youth Experience System” with the EU, which allowed young people in blocks to apply for a visa where they could live and work in England.

The government said that such transactions would be “restrictions and time restrictions,” but did not specify the number of visas and how effective the visa could be issued every year.

These details will be the subject of future negotiations.

The UK already has similar systems in 11 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and people can stay for up to three years depending on any country.

Last year, the United Kingdom issued more than 24,000 youth mobility visas.

When can a British traveler use an electronic gate?

After BREXIT, British travelers at EU airports had to take a passport on manned desks rather than using automatic gates as face recognition technology.

Some airports are already allowed to allow British passport holders to use electronic gates, but the only alternative for those who do not have a long queue.

The contract states that there will be “no legal barriers” to the UK who uses an electronic gate when traveling to the EU country after the introduction of the European Union entry/exit system.

The long -awaited digital border inspection system will replace passport stamping for travelers outside the EU in October.

Keir Starmer said that British vacation producers would be able to use the “as soon as possible.”

However, it depends on individual EU countries that a British passport holder decides whether to use an electronic gate at the airport.

The European Commission confirmed that if the UK people are registered in the system, the electronic gate can be used if the entry/exit system is established.

It is still not clear whether this is possible at more airports before October, when the system is scheduled to be released.

Is it easier for a British band to travel to Europe?

After Brexit, British musicians have faced additional costs and red tapes when traveling to Europe, and stars have long demanded action to solve this problem.

Last year, Labor's Declaration of Labor promised to “help our travel artists” as part of negotiations with the EU.

However, the transaction agreed on Monday recognizes only the “value” of travel artists and “promises to continue efforts to support travel and cultural exchanges.”

The United Kingdom said it will explore “How to do my best to prepare for a trip across Europe.”

Tom Kiehl, the chief executive of the industry's leading British music, welcomed it as “important first stage,” but the division said it is looking for more specific promises.

PA media

Little Mix is ​​one of the stars that support the backing to cut red tapes for British artists traveling to Europe.

Will British qualifications be recognized by the EU?

Another promise to the Labor Declaration was to “secure mutual recognition contracts for professional qualifications to help the UK service exporter.”

This means that experts such as qualified doctors, lawyers, accountants, and architects can practice in other countries with minimal bureaucracy.

EU citizens already have the right to cross the block across the block.

Through these agreements, British companies can easily move employees between the UK and the EU and perform short -term work in Europe.

But if British companies are more difficult to compete for business in Europe, the incentives for the EU to reach this deal can be reduced.

Monday transactions promise to set up a “dedicated dialogue” for the recognition of professional qualifications.

If the EU joins at all, the agreement in this field can take much longer to negotiate.

