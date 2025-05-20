Storms and tornadoes continue to ravage the center of the United States after killing dozens





London forecasters, Ky. (AP), warned on Monday that more tornadoes and storms were possible in the center of the United States when Texas people in Kentucky were cleaned in serious weather who killed more than two dozen people in four days.

In St. Louis, where the officials estimated that a tornado damaged 5,000 buildings and could cost about $ 1 billion, the mayor warned on Monday that federal aid could take weeks.

Kentucky was the hardest hit by storms. A devastating tornado late Friday early Saturday, damaged hundreds of houses, launched vehicles, left many homeless people and killed at least 19 people, most of them in the south-east of Laurel county.

In London, where the devastation was centered, the small airport became a hive of cleaning work after taking a direct hit of a tornado. Officials used it as a base to obtain water, food, diapers and other community supplies.

“We have 1,001 things that were going on. But we cure it. And we were going to clean everything, said the mayor of London, Randall Weddle.

Kansas and Texas officials also evaluated the damage of the end of Sunday storms.

The forecasters said the tornadoes could be centered in eastern Oklahoma on Monday with the risk of violent storms that move on Tuesday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to National Weather Service.

Kentucky cleans up

The storms of Kentucky who killed 19 people were part of a meteorological system which caused seven deaths in Missouri and two in northern Virginia, the authorities said.

Lonnie Nantz hid in a corridor with his wife, two girls and a grandson like the one-floor brick house that they bought near London in 1977 was destroyed around them. They were trapped in rubble for about 20 minutes in the midnight darkness before being saved unscathed.

I don't know why it happened. I tried to live a good life all my life. Ive has always had the faith, “said the 77 -year -old who went to church as always on Sunday.

London City worker, Ashley Taylor, was back on Monday to load donuts to go to the hospital and to the distribution center even if there was a tarpaulin on her roof. She was lucky that the houses on her street were destroyed on Friday evening.

She survived the storm with nine other people and three dogs in the crawl space of a house of neighbors,

We prayed like never before and just grateful for all that God has done for us, said Taylor.

In the surrounding county of Laurel, the first stakeholders ask one of theirs.

The other firefighters found the body of Major du County Laurel, Leslie Leatherman, above a woman, he protected from the storm fury while he answered calls during the worst of the storm. The woman shouted for help and they were in an area in front of a destroyed subdivision.

The injured woman turned out to be Leatherman's wife and officials do not know if he knew who he protected in all darkness and chaos, the fire service on social networks said.

18 years later, a city in Kansas was spared

Sunday evening, the forecasters issued an emergency of Tornado for Greensburg, Kansas, who had 12 people killed and 90% of the city destroyed by an EF5 tornado of 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometers) with winds of 205 MPH (330 km / h).

This time, the storm spared the city. Greensburg posted the power of social media had come out, but he was sure after the fear of the storm.

Kansas tornadoes also carved a 20 -mile path (32 kilometers) in the county of Stafford and the county of Reno. While the damage was extended, no injury or death was reported.

St. Louis is waiting for the fema

In Saint-Louis, mayor Cara Spencer said five people died, 38 were injured and more than 5,000 houses were affected by a tornado that moved north and west of the city center on Friday.

It was an unprecedented storm, she said at a press conference on Monday. Eight miles of pure destruction sometimes a mile wide. Were talking about thousands of buildings. Thousands of families are moved.

The mayor said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was not yet in Saint-Louis and that while local, state and federal officials worked to obtain the agency's resources, this could take weeks.

She said that anyone claiming to work for FEMA must now be reported to the police as fraud.

The acting chief of FEMA, David Richardson, said last week that he planned to move the responsibility for the resumption after the states this year in the context of an agency -scale transformation and that FEMA would coordinate federal aid when it is deemed necessary.

About 130 miles (210 kilometers) in the south, a tornado in the county of Scott killed two people, injured several others and destroyed several houses, wrote the sheriff Derick Wheetley on social networks.

In Texas, possible tornadoes caused significant damage to Mingus and Gordon at around 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. The schools were damaged and the classes canceled the rest of the week. No injury or death has been reported.

National Meteorological Service Cups

The violent time of several days intervened shortly after the administration of President Donald Trump massively reduced the staff of the national weather services offices, with external experts cared for the way this would affect warnings in disasters such as tornadoes.

The Jackson office, Kentucky, who was responsible for the London region, Kentucky, had a vacancy rate in March 2025 of 25%

The editors of the Associated Press, Jeffrey Collins, in Columbia, South Carolina; Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; Sarah Brumfield in Cockeysville, Maryland; And Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed to this report.

