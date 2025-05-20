



The United Kingdom summoned the Ambassador to Israel in London and announced that it would stop free trade agreements with Israel with a breakthrough movement to tear off the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister David Lammy spoke in the parliament on Tuesday afternoon and added that “the Israeli government's serious behavior and rhetoric,” the government added, “It is quarantining Israel from friends and partners around the world.”

He accused Israel for expanding military operations and limiting humanitarian aid.

Lammy said:

He argued that Israel's approach was “a compatibility and incomprehensible principle that supported our bilateral relationships and insisted that it was an insult to the value of the British people.”

The Foreign Minister said: “Today I announced that I had stopped negotiating with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.

“We will review cooperation with them according to the 2030 quantum roadmap.

“Today's honorary friend Middle East Foreign Minister summons the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this message.”

Lammy also added that the Palestinians must have their own state and “no job.”

Negotiations on the British-Israeli Free Trade Agreement began with the conservative government before July 2022.

In the initial contract, the British government promised to face the prejudice of anti -Israeli prejudice by international institutions, including the UN Human Rights Board of Directors, to explain Israel's Palestinian treatment.

Lammy says, “The world is judging.” [the Israeli government]. It dismisses aid blocking, war expansion, friends and partners. This cannot be defended and should be stopped. “

'Urban, ball girl'

Many MPs have questioned the effects of the labor government's policy shift and demanded more action against Israel.

This includes a conservative politician kit Malthouse who knows that Lammy is not “buying” for the sanctions announced on Tuesday.

The Mals House in Parliament said:

He added: “We are urging the Foreign Minister to extract all his moral authority and courage and to save the lives of these children as soon as possible against the blockage of the Downing Street.”

Westminster's Scotland Leader Stephen Flynn called for a vote in the Congress to recognize the Palestinian state.

The United Kingdom also announced sanctions on three individuals of the occupied Westbank, including Daniella Weiss, a prominent settler leader in the BBC documentary recently announced by Louis Theroux, and two illegal outposts and settlers.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the suspension of trade negotiations would harm the British economy and motivated it by anti -Israeli sentiment.

“Because of anti -Israel's obsession and internal political consideration, the British government is willing to harm the British economy, this is their decision.”

“The British mission ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not transform Israel from that road.”

