Iranian Khamenei doubt that American nuclear talks will lead to an agreement





The supreme head of Iran expressed doubt that nuclear talks with the United States will lead to a new agreement, saying that it had made “excessive and scandalous” demands in terms of uranium enrichment.

“We do not think it will lead to a result. We do not know what will happen,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump said last week that Iran had “in a way” agreed to the terms of an agreement following four series of talks mediated by Oman since April 12.

But before another round scheduled for this weekend, Iran's chief negotiator rejected the assertion of his American counterpart that he should commit to stopped producing enriched uranium, which can be used to make fuel of the reactor but also nuclear weapons.

Trump, who withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the world's powers during his first mandate, warned Iran that he could face with us and an Israeli military action if the talks do not succeed.

Iran insists that its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and that it will never seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

However, he violated the restrictions imposed by the existing nuclear agreement in retaliation for paralyzing American sanctions reinstated seven years ago and stored enough uranium highly enriched to make several bombs.

Khamenei addressed the latest developments of Iranian negotiations with the United States during a ceremony in honor of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter accident a year ago.

He congratulated Raisi, another hard clerk, for refusing direct talks with the United States during his functions.

“He clearly said” no “unambiguously”, noted Khamanei, adding that Raisi did not leave the enemies “dragging Iran to the negotiating table by threats or tips”.

Khamenei said that nuclear talks under the predecessor of Raisi, the moderate clerk Hassan Rouhani, had failed to obtain results, and that he did not think there would be a breakthrough under his successor, Masoud Pezeshkian, who is reformist.

The supreme chief also criticized the approach of the Trump administration, saying: “The American side of these indirect talks should avoid absurd remarks.”

“To say that they will not allow Iran to enrich a big mistake. No one is waiting for their permission.”

The American special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told ABC News in an interview on Sunday: “We cannot even allow 1% of an enrichment capacity. We have presented a proposal to the Iranians who, in our opinion, approach part of this without lacking them.”

He added: “We want to arrive at a solution here. And we think it can.”

“But it all starts from our point of view with an agreement that does not include enrichment. We cannot have it. Because enrichment allows armaments, and we will not allow a bomb to go here.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi quickly responded by warning Witkoff: “Unrealistic expectations stop negotiations, enrichment in Iran is not something that can be stopped.”

“I think it is completely at a distance from the reality of negotiations,” he added.

The 2015 agreement that Iran concluded with the administration of the president of the time, Barack Obama, as well as the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia and Germany, has seen it limit its nuclear activities and allow inspections of the International Atomic Energy Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for sanctions.

Iran has only been authorized to enrich uranium up to 3.67% purity, which can be used to produce fuel for commercial nuclear power plants.

In February, the International Atomic Energy Agency warned that Iran had stored nearly 275 kg (606 lb) of uranium enriched at 60% purity, which is near the quality of weapons. It would be theoretically sufficient, if it was 90%enriched, for six nuclear bombs.

