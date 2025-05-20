The US Ministry of Education releases the McMahons Secretary Additional Givest Priorities





Today, the American secretary for education, Linda McMahon, announced her first three priorities proposed for the discretionary subsidies of the United States Ministry of Education (Department): literacy based on evidence, enlargement of the choice of education and return to education in the States. These will be used in subsidy competitions across the department to meet the urgent needs of our students, families and states.

Discretionary subsidies from the Ministry of Education will now focus on significant learning and expansion of choices, and not division ideologies and unproven strategies, said American education secretary Linda McMahon. It is essential that we immediately discuss the reading and mathematics scores of this year by returning to the bases, expanding learning options and ensuring that education decisions are taken closest to the child.

Secretary McMahons additional priorities was published in the Federal Register for a 30 -day public commentary period. Once all the comments are received, summarized and responded, the ministry will end the regulatory process by publishing a notice of final priorities (PNF) which it will use to shape future discretionary subsidy competitions.

This is the fastest that a education secretary has published grant priorities offered during the first year of an administration. Secretary McMahon plans to publish additional priorities later this year.

Background:

The secretary's additional priorities are tools that allow the administration to align discretionary grant competitions with its priorities.

The priority of literacy based on evidence will promote the teaching of literacy on the basis of evidence to ensure that proven methods based on reading science will be used to help our students learn to read.

The science of reading is a set of research based on evidence which proves the importance of providing direct, systematic and explicit instruction based on phonological consciousness, phonic decoding, vocabulary, mastery and understanding of reading.

The expansion of the priority for education choice will be used to extend access to the choice of education in all applicable discretionary grant competitions.

This priority offers a menu of options, including choosing according to an objective and objectives of grant programs.

The priority for return to return to states will allow the ministry to prioritize state candidates in competitions where they are considered as eligible entities or may approve other types of entities.

This priority will have the widest applicability in grant programs. It will serve as a powerful tool to restore existing programs, reduce administrative charges in the department and demonstrate that states are best placed to manage these programs.

Under administration Biden, 4 of the 6 of the secretary's additional priorities have advanced a discriminatory ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), infusing many subsidy programs with divisive stereotypes and even racial quotas. Examples included:

Push the racial diversity of students through diversity plans, admission policies and technical assistance; Incorporate DEI into educational materials and programs such as civic, STEM and vocational and technical education; Focus on diversity among educators instead of preparing solid teachers; Promote social emotional learning; and support school diversity and social justice policies.

