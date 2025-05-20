Britain stops trade talks with Israel and attacks intense extremism | Israel-Gaza War





The British-Israeli relationship was the worst in decades after British Foreign Minister David Lammy stopped negotiations on new free trade transactions.

He also said that a wider story about the future strategy roadmap with Israel is being considered.

Lammy rejected the Palestinians to access thousands of original trucks, and that the Palestinians' Israela was insulting the value of the British people and could not be compatible with the principles of supporting the bilateral relationships of the UK-Israel.

At the same time, the EU foreign ministers at the meeting in Brussels decided to review the block trade agreement with Israel at the request of the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. Of the 27 states, 17 states supported this movement. The EU is the largest trading partner of Israel, accounting for 32%of Israel's total product transactions in 2024.

Lammy, a language that has not been used since the beginning of the latest disputes, said that the major military invasion of the go to go by the Israeli defense troops is morally unbalanced, entirely unbalanced and completely unprecedented.

As the Foreign Minister made a opening remarks in the community, the back venture shouted massacre.

Lammy said: Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with truly angry with the government of Prime Minister Israel. The Netana Hus government plans to drive Gazan from home to every corner of the house and allow some of the necessary aids.

'End This Blockade Now': The UK calls Netanyahu and stops a trade conversation with Israeli videos

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the British for obsession with anti -Israel.

Oren Mar Most, a spokesman for the Israeli Department, will be willing to harm the British economy, which is its own privilege, due to the obsession with Israel and domestic political consideration in response to the suspension of trade negotiations.

He said that sanctions related to Westbank are not justified and sorry. And he added: the British mission ended exactly 77 years ago.

External pressure will not escape from the way of defending enemies and security for enemies that pursue destruction of Israel.

Lammy told MPS: yesterday to the minister [Bezalel] Smotrich even talked about the Israeli troops purifying the Gaza and destroying what's left and moving to the third country. We must call this what is. It is extremism. Dangerous. It is larvae. It is a monster.

He added that the British Ambassador, TZipi Hotovely, is being summoned to hear the British demand that the latest assault on Gaza will be suspended.

Lammy said Israel was terrible on October 7, 2023, and the British government said that Israel supported the right to defend themselves.

But the military escalation in Gaza could not be morally justified, entirely imbalanced, completely, completely, completely unprecedented.

Israel had aid, claiming that a new assault was needed to be stolen by Hamas, to clean the terrorists, and to solve the rest of the hostages.

But Lammy said that Israel would create a humanitarian disaster and not secure the hostage. He said: Gaza's civilians are desperately facing hunger, homeless, trauma, desperately facing new bombings, new displacement and new suffering. And the remaining hostages are not separated from the loved ones by Hamas for almost 600 days.

They will control the strip and allow enough to prevent hunger. Yesterday, a truck of less than teenagers entered the go. The United Nations and the man issued a state warning on the hunger threats hanging over the heads of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. This is abominable.

UNCOLORI is waiting to enter the Gaza Earth at Kerem SHALOM Crossing, southern Israel. Photo: ATEF Safadi/EPA

He warned that the Israeli government is damaging the state's global reputation. They are quarantining Israel from friends and partners around the world. It undermines the interests of the Israelites. The world's eyes damage the image of the Israeli state. I believe in the values ​​expressed in the declaration of independence as a lifelong friend of Israel.

But many of the Labor summers of Commons found that only between Lammys Rhetoric and government actions were limited to the symbolic suspension of dialogue on free trade transactions.

Many Tories, including a lot of Tories, controlled the export of British weapons, and then acknowledged the Palestinian state at the UN meeting next month and demanded entirely banned of Israel's trade. Lammy said more specific actions will be considered, but they will be considered with their allies.

A conservative former minister, Kit Malthouse, was grateful to all of us for Lammys anger and anger, but added. He added: Do you need to beg the lives of Palestinian children?

Lammy said that Malthouse is wrong that the Israelites argue that they can't give figs. [was] In the front bench, the government added that additional sanctions were announced due to the Netanyahu government's position and the language seen from our guys.

He also imposed sanctions on three Israelites and four organizations of West Bank. Veteran settlers appeared in The Settlers, a recent documentary of Louis Therouxs, head of the veteran -based extremist Daniella Weiss and Nachala Movement. Other individuals with goals were Zohar Sabah, an Israeli, which the US imposed sanctions in November. Some of the settlers on the Zohar Zabah farm began to attack the Principal of the Palestinian School on the school site.

When he was contacted by the phone, Weiss ged sanctions on his shoulders and insisted that she would not affect the wider and more settlers' movement.

My husband has already ordered a world tour ticket without including the UK, she said.

It is not mature and not serious. If your child is doing it, you can say that the child does not understand.

Britain knows [British] The government knows that we have been attacked, and if it depends on the Israeli government, we would not have started the war.

But when we are attacked and we have the intention to continue the attack, we fight. And we will have an advantage.

But Lammy was again unable to impose sanctions on Israeli Cabinet, Treasury Minister, Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich said this week: as soon as we level Rafah, we will level all the branches.

Lammy said that there are more than 9,000 trucks on the border. He immediately ended the blockade and asked to allow aid.

Libi Construction and Infrastructure LTDs, Harel Libi and Cocos Farms were imposed on Nerias FARM outposts, including those living in the outpost. The former Keir Starmer said that the British could not be hungry and the level of suffering there was completely unbearable.

Recently, the announcement that Israel will allow the basic amount of food to go to go to the MP is entirely inappropriate.

So we must adjust our reactions because this war has lasted too long. We cannot allow people to starve to die.

