



Chinaon on Monday accused the United States of having undermined the two preliminary countries of the realization after the United States has issued an industry by warning using Chinesechipsthathat which chose Outhuawei.

Beijing has demanded that the Trump administration to correct its mistakes, said a spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce, a journalist, qualifying the US discriminatory and market distorted trade councils.

China urges the United States to immediately correct its bad practices, said the spokesperson, according to a translation from Google.

If the United States insists on its own path and continue to harm Chinese interests, China will take resolved measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesman said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for CNBCS comments on the remarks.

The Office of US Frequent Industry and Security Departments issued an alert last Tuesday warning the risks of use of PRC with advanced PRC, including specific fleas of Huawei Ascend.

These chips have probably been developed or produced in violation of American export controls, the office said.

These directives occurred two days after the Trump administration announced a trade agreement in China following high -level talks in Geneva, Switzerland.

These negotiations led Washington and Beijing to accept a 90 -day break from most of the prices that had a ground trade between the two nations.

The president of Trumphas said that the American prices on Chinese products which had been reduced to 30% by 145% could be recommented if a broader trade agreement cannot be reached when the break expires.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, described the talks as very constructive and suggested that the differences were perhaps not as large as perhaps thought.

But Monday remarks suggested that the American position on Chinese chips could create a roadblock for new commercial progress.

The United States abuse export control measures, tighten the control of Chinese chip products on counter-high charges and even interfere with Chinese companies using china china, said Beijing spokesperson.

The United States is excessive, which is typical unilateral intimidation behavior. China firmly opposes it, said the spokesperson.

USS's actions seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, seriously threaten the security and stability of the global semiconductor supply chain and have a serious impact on global scientific and technological innovation, the spokesman added.

This practice of using unilateral protectionism to contain and isolate other countries will ultimately know the competitiveness of the American industry, and the result can only be to shoot itself in the foot.

