The UK stops trade conversations with Israel on the new Gaza offensive.





People gathered in the yard of A Ali Arab Hospital, also known as Baptist Hospital, and said goodbye to victims who died of Israeli bombing in Gaza City on March 18, 2025.

Majdi Fathi | NURPHOTO | Getty image

On Tuesday, Britain suspended free trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the ambassador, and after saying that Prime Minister Kaystar was terrible due to Gaza's military escalation, additional sanctions for Westbank settlers.

The Israeli troops announced last week that the new operation began, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanahu said that Israel would control the whole.

Israel has prevented medical, food and fuel supply to the Gaza from early March, and international experts warned of the approach of famine.

David Lammy, the foreign minister, criticized Israel to end the original blockade and call it “extremism” in some sections of the Israeli government.

“We can't face this new deterioration,” Lammy said. Lammy told lawmakers.

“Honestly, it is an insult to the value of the British people. So today I am announcing that I have stopped negotiating with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.”

The United Kingdom demanded that in a joint statement between France and Canada on Monday, the Gaza condemned the expansion of Israel's military operations and restricted the restrictions on aid.

Trio said that if the new attack of Israel should not be stopped, he would take “more specific actions.”

Starmer told Congress on Tuesday, “I want to have a record of being scared of Israel's escalation today.”

“We repeat the demands for the ceasefire, repeat the opposition to the settlement of Westbank, and to significantly expand the humanitarian support for the Gaza.”

The United Kingdom also said that many individuals and organizations in Westbank are associated with violence against Palestinians.

The action said in 2024 that the UK has sponsored violence against Westbank's Palestinian community after imposing sanctions on many settlers and settlers.

Most countries considered the Jewish settlement villages built in the land of Israel, which were illegally occupied in the 1967 Middle East War, and decades of expansion was one of the most controversial issues between Israel, Palestine and the international community.

“We are showing that we will continue to act on those who are seriously abused about human rights,” Lammy said.

According to the Gaza Health Authority, Israel's ground and air wars were devastated, replacing almost 2.3 million inhabitants and killing more than 53,000 people.

Netana Hu sweared that his country was engaged in the war of civilization about brutality and sweared that he would continue to defend himself until the total victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/20/uk-suspends-trade-talks-with-israel-over-new-gaza-offensive.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos