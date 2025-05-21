



The new contract will protect the British public and NHS from the future world health threats, and the British sovereign infectious diseases will protect the life and the British economy by improving the collective ability of the world to prevent, prepare, detect, and respond to global disease threats.

Thanks to the new World Health Organization (WHO) epidemic agreement adopted by the UK, the British, NHS and economy will be better protected from the future world health threats.

This agreement shows more important developments in more powerful domestic and world prevention by improving the way the nations work together to detect and fight the threat of infectious diseases.

The British government has been actively involved in negotiations to ensure a strong final contract. The agreement, adopted by Geneva's World Health Assembly, helps to strengthen national security, the core of the government's change plan, encouraging the nation to work more effectively to solve the shared global health threats while respecting national sovereignty. There is no provision that WHO will give the UK the authority to impose domestic public health decisions.

Baroness Chapman, Secretary of State, said:

The infectious disease contract is an excellent example of the UK's cooperation with partners to support national combat diseases and strengthen the health system. Acting together will help prevent infectious diseases and prepare and respond to the threat of future infectious diseases.

In order not to repeat the desolation caused by COVID-19, the same is true of diplomacy beyond the border. That's why this contract will make the world a healthier and safer place.

Ashley Dalton Health Minister said:

Covid-19 showed the importance of international cooperation to save life. This groundbreaking contract supports the mission to build NHS suitable for the future by protecting British from the threat of future infectious diseases and protecting the health system.

Our national interest and the safety and welfare of the British public will always be our top priority. This contract will be better prepared for future global health emergencies with more powerful early warning systems and faster response functions while maintaining our sovereignty.

Our world -class life sciences will also benefit by increasing innovation of vaccines and treatment, promoting the growth of patients across the UK and improving treatment.

Dame Jenny Harries, the chief executive of UKHSA, said:

I am happy to see the adoption of an infectious disease contract. It is clear that if international cooperation and cooperation are effective, it should be the core of the strategy of infectious diseases, and this contract is a stages of welcoming to make the world a safer place from the threat of infectious diseases.

UKHSA has been trying to continue to share data and analysis of pathogens with international partners and infectious diseases, and we will continue to do so to develop global capabilities that can cope with new threats to public health.

This is also good news for scientific innovation and UKS's best life science industry, and opened the door to deliver high -quality vaccines faster in the next fashion.

Covid-19 Pandemic has a continuous influence on life and livelihoods around the world. Thousands of families in the UK lost their loved ones, the children missed the central learning and development opportunities, and the company had to close. The estimated cost of the Covid-19 measures by the British government was more than 300 billion.

The new infectious disease contract will help to avoid this devastation by creating a framework for the state to take action to improve disease surveillance to better the infectious diseases, and to accelerate the innovation of new health threats, and to accelerate the innovation of vaccines and treatment that saves life.

The goal is to prevent the threat of infectious diseases from the beginning and to prevent them from stopping when they do it.

It can promote faster pathogens and pathogen data sharing and act quickly to prevent further spread. The UK also allows you to develop vaccines, treatment and tests faster, allowing you to save life and lead economic growth in the world's best life sciences.

124 member states agreed to adopt an infectious disease contract today and showed a strong international dedication to multilateralism and collective action to strengthen world health security.

The last text shows the powerful results of the UK. The main victory is as follows:

Promotions for prevention of fashion, animal and environmental sectors include collaboration through one health approach -the main steps for preventing diseases from animals to humans; Encourage innovation, strengthen global research and development, and strengthen the supply chain; The infectious disease contract opens up a new voluntary pathogen access and benefit sharing (PAB) system, which allows pharmaceutical companies to approach the new vaccine, treatment and tests faster. In return, manufacturers who voluntarily join the system rather than the government will share some of the production with WHO to assign the most necessary place. The PABS system is entirely voluntary to pharmaceutical companies and can be chosen to be able to access the pathogen data faster for innovation. There is no requirement for the government to share the purchased vaccines or treatment. The infectious disease contract does not include a provision that WHO will give the UK the authority to impose domestic public health decisions. The sovereignty of the state is one of the principles of guidelines for contracts.

