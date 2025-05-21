



The magnate of right technology which are part of President Donald Trumps The White House casts a doubt about the state of democracy in Romania, disagreeing them with the country's main American diplomat.

In a large part of Europe, the response to Sunday Romanian presidential election was a sigh of relief. The winner, Ucuordan, is a centrist who supports Ukraine, and his victory has closed the door to the Romanian authorities to say they are an attempted coup supported by Russia.

But for a handful of right -wing technology, in the in George Simion, the 38 -year -old chief of the right right alliance for the Romanian unit, or Aur, was something else. Two of them, Elon Musk and David Sacks, both Trump advisers, expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the democracy of the Romanies.

The presidential candidate, Sucuuor Dan, is preparing to vote in the second round of the country's presidential election in Reo in FGRA, in Romania, on May 18. Eduard Vinatoru / AP

Sacks, a rich investor, denounced the result Monday in a position on X as statistically improbable, if not impossible. The statement was equivalent to an accusation of fraud, although the bags did not obtain any evidence, and it criticized the Romanian authorities to disqualify a leading pro-Russian candidate, Clingueorgescu. Simion, the loser candidate, had already conceded the defeat when Sacks displayed.

Sacks, who was appointed TSAR for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency by Trump in December, made these comments on his personal account on X, where he has 1.3 million followers, not on his government account.

Musk weighed separately. On X, he amplified an accusation by the chief of the Telegram messaging application, Pavel Durov, who said that the French government had asked him to ban conservative voices in Telegram before the elections. Durov, who has the double citizenship of French and united Arab Emirates, said he had refused. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Frances denied having made such a request.

Durov, born in Russia, is involved in a legal battle in France. Last year, French prosecutors accused him of having allowed various forms of crime on the telegram. Durov returned home to Dubai in March, but said that he had met the French authorities this spring in Paris.

Wow, wrote Musk, sharing Durov allegations with his 219 million followers. Responding to another Durov position who says that Romanian democracy was at risk, Musk wrote, hearing, hear!

The White House did not respond to a request for comments on the statements of Musk and Sacks, two of the most important technological personalities of the Trump administration. Neither Musk nor Sacks responded to requests for comments sent by e-mail.

President Donald Trump and David bags in the White House Roosevelt room on March 3.

The United States Embassy in Romania displayed on Sunday that it had sent several teams to observe the vote. Tuesday, the interim chief of the United States of Mission Romania, Michael L. Dickerson, published a note of congratulations to the elected president of Romanies on X.

We look forward to working with you as a new president of Romanias and the government to advance our common priorities, including defense, energy and commercial partnerships, wrote Dickerson, marking Dan.

Dickerson was appointed to an interim diplomatic post Tuesday on Tuesday on Tuesday, when the embassy announced the retirement of the American ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec on Facebook. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

It is unusual in recent history for the White House advisers to individually comment on the subjects of foreign policy unless their work is specific to national security, but Musk in particular has been far from past practice. He pushed political movements, policies and right -wing political administrations in at least 18 countries, in particular in Europe, according to a count of NBC News.

Musk and Sacks' social networks on social networks show how Romanian politics has increased importance in the minds of certain wealthy technological personalities in recent years, in particular as a proxy for attitudes with regard to Russia.

Romania borders Ukraine and has provided help to its neighbor as it defends itself. Political candidates in the country have a wide range of points of view on Russia, although the pro-Ukraine candidate Dan prevailed on Sunday.

Musk and Sacks both expressed their support for Russia's position in his war against Ukraine. In 2022, Musk suggested that Ukraine Cèvre the territory in Russia, and this year, he called Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., A traitor to express his support for Ukraine. Sacks has repeatedly criticized the American decision to support Ukraine and said Russia was not our enemy.

Both are also long -standing friends and partners, dating from their stay as the first PayPal leaders two decades ago.

Elections have recently been an accused issue in Romania.

An voter is preparing to vote in Bucharest, Romania, May 4.

Georgescu won the first round of the presidential election of Romanies in 2024, but the court of the country canceled the result in December, two days before the final vote of runoff, in the middle of accusations that Moscow had interfere via a Tiktok disinformation campaign. Georgescu, who is under a criminal investigation in terms of walking, was swept away by the new Ballot in walking. The same month, the Romanian authorities announced the arrest of six people who, according to them, had a blow against the government in collusion with Russia.

Sacks, on X, overthrew the allegation of the coup: he shared a position from another X user on Monday which accused the European Union of setting up a silent coup with the disqualification of Georgescu. However, Georgescu was disqualified by a Romanian electoral authority based on Romanian law, unrelated to the EU membership, according to a Reuters fact verifier. The best diplomat in EUS, Kaja Kallas, distinguished Russia for allegations to interfere in the elections of Romanies.

Moscow denied having interfered, on Monday, the Kremlin criticized the elections of Romanias as strange, according to Reuters.

Sacks and Musk had previously expressed their support for Georgescu, the pro-Russian candidate, remaining on the ballot. Musk described the decision to put him madly, while Sacks said it was the death of democracy. Vice-president JD Vance expressed similar opinions, saying that evidence against Georgescu was fragile, although he did not comment on the results of the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/trumps-tech-advisers-question-romanian-election-odds-us-diplomat-rcna207803 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos