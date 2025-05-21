As the British Ambassador summoned Gaza that could not be defended, the United Kingdom stopped discussing trade trade with Israel.





The United Kingdom stopped a trade conversation with Israel about the “cruel” aid blockade, and was announced in the House of Representatives today. Photo: Alarmy

The British told Gaza that they had stopped trade negotiations with Israel about the blockade of the British, with the blockage of the “cruel and unprecedented” aid.

Lammy told Commons: We have stopped negotiating with the Israeli government about the new free trade agreement.

We will review cooperation with them under the 2030 quantum roadmap.

“Netanyahu government's actions needed this.

He later said it would be considered if the Israeli government did not act.

Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was also summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Hamisch Pal Corner Middle East, and she would tell her that the original blockade was “cruel and defense.”

Further reading: 'Completely Cold': If a 14,000 baby can die in the next 48 hours if the aid does not reach, the UN official says.

Further reading: Netanyahu accuses STARMER for providing a huge statue after the British and allies demand for the termination of military operations in Gaza.

England, London, England. May 20, 2025. From the left, the Minister of Health, Wes Street, David Lammy, and the Attorney General Shabana Mahmood appear to leave the 10 Downing Street after the cabinet meeting in London. Photo: ALAMY Israeli Ambassador of TZIPI Hotovely in UK at the event held at Westminster in London, the Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Photo: Alarmy

The United Kingdom has announced fresh sanctions on three individuals, two illegal settlers' outposts and two organizations that support violence against the Palestinian community in Westbank.

Pal Connor said, “Today I will start with the HOTOVELY Ambassador to opposition to opposition to the opposition to the imbalance of military activities in Gaza today, and emphasizes that the 11 -week block of Gaza cannot be cruel and defended.

“I will urge Israel to stop the expansion of Westbank's settlement and settlers. Israel must comply with the obligations of international humanitarian laws and guarantee the complete, prompt, safe, and unbreakable provisions of humanitarian aid to the gossip population.”

He warned that the limited amount of the limited amount of the Gaza was “not just enough.”

“We must have an immediate ceasefire, and the release of all hostages and the road to the second solution is the only way to ensure the long -term peace and security of Palestine and Israel.”

The British government's public criticism has been greatly escaped from the previous position.

In a Tuesday joint statement, Sir Kearstarmer issued a joint statement in Gaza to criticize Netanafus' serious behavior.

With French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian governor Mark Carney, he demanded that he would stop the end of the limitation of Israel's military offensive and humanitarian aid.

The statement is as follows. We strongly oppose the expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza. In Gaza, the level of human suffering is unbearable.

Yesterday, the announcement that Israel will allow the basic amount of food to go to the go is entirely inappropriate, and the Israeli government says there is a risk of violating the international humanitarian law.

We recently blamed the hateful languages ​​used by members of the Israeli government and threatened that civilians would begin to migrate if they suffered despair of destruction of Gaza.

Permanent forced displacement violates the international humanitarian law.

The leaders asked Hamas to solve the hostage with terrible attacks on October 7, 2023.

Trucks with humanitarian aid on the Gaza district head to Tuesday, May 20, 2025, to Israel-Sharm Crossing in the southern Israeli border. Photo: Alarmy

We always supported the right to defend Israel with terrorism, the three leaders said. But this escalation is entirely imbalanced.

They warned that the Netanyahu government would not have it while pursuing this tremendous action.

If Israel does not stop new military attacks and unlock restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take more specific actions.

Iran's former British Ambassador Richard Dalton welcomed James Hanson for trade negotiations with the United Kingdom for LBC News, and asked the government to go further.

Israel's work is an insult to the value of the British people, he said.

The suspension of trade dialogue with Israel must be expanded to gradually withdraw their privileges according to the existing contract.

“There must be a ban on the transactions of Israel's settlement policies and settlement that opposes the settlement policies that are implemented elsewhere with Westbank.

A few hours after the Israeli army confirmed that the first truck that had the original truck entered the region late Monday afternoon, the leaders' statement was issued, but the United Nations warned that the UN just fell from the sea.

The 11 -week blockade aroused a fear of famine and mass hunger.

Tom Fletcher, the UN writing department of humanitarian work, said:

I would like to save 14,000 babies as much as possible for the next 48 hours.

He urged us to flood the earth with humanitarian aid. “

He called 14,000 people “completely cold.”

Flour, baby food and medical supplies were one of the essential items included in the first aid shipping wave on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/politics/uk-politics/uk-suspends-trade-deal-israel-ambassador-summoned-indefensible-gaza-aid-blockade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos