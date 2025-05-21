The UK suspends trade dialogue and the EU reviews the relationship with Israel as the pressure increases in Netanyahu to stop gaza Siege.





CNN –

Since the British and the European Union announced on Tuesday, the international pressure on Israel is being strengthened in the new military operation on the Gaza district.

In the UK, the British's top diplomats stopped for a while, as the best diplomats in the UK could not justify the operation of Israel in Gaza and to be entirely imbalanced.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced that the head of the EUS Foreign Affairs Policy will call the situation in the deadly situation of the Gaza and review the relationship with Israel.

The announcement threatened to take concrete measures, including the sanctions, if the UK, France and Canada continued to help prevent Israel from going to go to go without stopping new attacks. But on Tuesday, the Israeli army vowed to expand its operations in the territory.

Since May 5, Israel has been exercising a new offensive in Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his country plans to control the entire Gaza district. Hundreds of people died and did not enter the strip for 11 weeks until Monday due to the blockade of Israel. Five trucks were allowed in small parts of 500 trucks to maintain the population every day.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that he could not endure humanitarian situations in Gaza, and emphasized that the aid should enter the strip at speed.

Starmer added that we are working with allies.

David Lammy said in an interview with lawmakers on Tuesday that after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the United Kingdom has supported the right to defend themselves, but the conflict has entered a dark new stage.

For 11 weeks, the Israeli army has left the world food program without the remaining stocks, he said. We are now in a dark new stage in this conflict. The Netana Hus government plans to drive Gazan from home to every corner of the house and allow some of the necessary aids.

The British Ambassador Tzipura Hotovely has been summoned by Gaza's Israeli offensive and Israeli settlement violence and the occupied West Bank's Israeli settlement.

The settlers are Jewish Israelites living in the Occupation territory of Israel, mostly in the community built by the Israeli government. Since the attack on the October 7th, the settlers accelerated land magazines with the support of the state government in Westbank.

Lammy accelerated agreements on Tuesdays while settlement violence increased. Lammy told Tuesday that he had announced new sanctions on three individuals and four organizations in addition to the sanctions last fall.

Lammy added. We will continue to act on those who perform severe abuse of human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel added that external pressure was embarrassed and unclear, especially unfortunately sanctions against settlers, and that external pressure would not escape the route in the fight against enemies that pursue the existence and destruction of Israel.

Due to the obsession with anti -Israel and internal political consideration, the British government said it would pause the UKS trade negotiations that it would be willing to make a decision on its own economy.

Immediately after the announcement of the UKS, Kaja Kallas, head of EUS Foreign Policy, announced that the block will review the association with Israel due to the blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement deals with various forms of cooperation between the two parties, including political dialogue, commodity free movement and scientific cooperation.

Article 2 briefly explains that the relationship between the parties must be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

Callas said the majority of the EU voted in favor of the review of Article 2 in a contract with Israel.

So we'll start this movement, she said. In the meantime, it is up to Israel that blocks humanitarian aid.

Israel hit Calas' statement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the EU ignoring the US supported initiative for not reaching Hamas, and Israel decided to enter some aids in the territory.

We ask the EU to apply pressure belonging to Hamas, the foreign ministry of Israel posted in X.

Hundreds of thousands of people faced Kia

According to the United Nations, Israel said that it has been a few months since Israel, in addition to the military offensive in Gaza.

Israel, along with a new military campaign, puts pressure on Hamas that he should solve the hostage in the strip. Many international organizations, however, have accused Israel using Kia as a weapon of war.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the United Nations Indian Office, said on Tuesday that it should bring supplies to CNN on Tuesday and save about 14,000 babies who are believed to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The Israeli army announced that it would allow basic foods to enter the Gaza on Sunday. The army said that the fact that the gaza's hunger crisis will endanger the operation.

Netanyahu also proposed that on Monday that Israel allowed a small amount of food to the territory to maintain the support of the international allies.

Israeli says even the US Senate, who even knows the closest allies in the world, can support the war with Hamas, but cannot accept the image of mass hunger.

Netana later added.

Israel's left -wing Democratic leader, General Yair Golan, warned that Tuesday, Israel would be a Parisian because of his actions in Gaza.

My mental country does not have a war with civilians, does not kill the baby as a hobby, and does not set a goal to expel the population, he told Israel's public news channel Cannes. Netanyahu was called Golans.

On Tuesdays, an Israeli soldier EYAL ZAMIR staff vowed to expand the maneuver and occupy additional territory until Israel was defeated.

IDFs are always operated in accordance with IDF values, laws and international laws and protect the security of the Israeli state and citizens. Zamir said that there is no basis for suspected statements about the value of our actions and the morality of fighters.

On Monday, five original trucks entered the way. According to the Israeli agency, Jean-Noel Barrot, a French foreign minister who approves the aid to the region, is completely insufficient.

According to LAERKE, Israel has approved the UN to send about 100 trucks to the enclosure.

Laerke hoped that many of the original trucks would be able to go to go to Gaza on Tuesday.

The next 48 hours, you need to get consumables as soon as possible. We will try to reach as much as possible for the next few days, and we are prioritizing baby food at the first congregation.

Cogat, an Israeli agency that approved the aid shipment of Gazaro, said 93 UN trucks crossed by Tuesday evening. According to Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary -General, these trucks took flour, baby food and medicine to strips.

Dujarric said that this aid is currently in the territory but has not yet been distributed. The Israeli Security Forces ordered that the truck should be lowered and re -loaded before granting the authority to transfer the team inside the Gaza.

More supplies have entered the Gaza district, but we couldn't secure these consumables at warehouses and delivery points, Dujarric said.

This story has been updated with development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/20/middleeast/israel-gaza-west-bank-international-pressure-intl

