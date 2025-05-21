The supreme head of Irans says that the United States-Iran could succeed in succeeding





The supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that he does not expect negotiations with the United States nuclear program on Teherans to reach a conclusion while Washington hardens his conditions for an agreement.

During (former president Ebrahim), there have also been indirect negotiations that have not succeeded, and now we also doubt that we will succeed in a conclusion, and we do not know what will happen, it was cited as on his website.

Khamenei called the American demand that Iran did not hire Uranium a big mistake, saying that Tehran would not wait for American permission. Addressing American negotiators, he added: try not to talk about nonsense.

US officials have sent mixed signals to allow Iran to enrich uranium at the national level under a nuclear agreement. Uranium is a nuclear fuel that can be used to produce a bomb if it is enriched at high levels.

Iran insists on the fact that he has the right to enrich the United Nations Non-Proliferation Treaty (TNP) and says that it will in no way abandon this right.

US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran if he does not accept a nuclear agreement, but he has not explicitly excluded his right to enrich uranium when he reiterated this threat during his trip to the Middle East last week.

But the American special envoy Steve Witkoff, who led the American delegation to talks and had previously suggested that Iran could be authorized to enrich uranium, told ABC this weekend that Washington cannot even authorize 1% of an enrichment capacity under an agreement. We have pronounced a proposal to the Iranians who, in our view, approach part of this without lacking them respect, he said.

Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Majid Takht Ravanchi, was quoted on Monday by Irans Nour News that nuclear discussions with the United States will obtain nowhere if Washington insists that Tehran abandons enrichment.

Iran and the United States organized its fourth cycle of talks in Oman earlier this month, aimed at braking the Teheran nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described these talks as difficult.

Witkoff said the next talks of talks could take place in Europe this week. We hope this will lead to real positivity, he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Iran was offered a date for the next series of talks, but that she had not yet accepted it.

When asked how negotiations were going so far, he joked that the two parties are still fighting.

