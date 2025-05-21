



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

The main republican financial officers of 21 states have urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether the Chinese US stock markets should be struck off for not having protected American investors.

The police asked the president of the SEC on Tuesday, Paul Atkins, to investigate companies due to Chinese policies that create an opportunity environment which is contrary to the declaration of American laws.

China's actions create a ripe environment for fraud and abuses, increasing the probability that companies listed in China against the United States violate the dispositions of disclosure, audit or anti-fraud of the Exchange Act Securities, declared the officers of the States, of which Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Arizona in the letter obtained by the Finanal Times.

The letter marks the latest decision in the United States by groups and legislators who argue that American money should not be used to help Chinese companies, in particular all links with the Chinese army.

The officers said that the SEC had the power to bring companies that do not comply with the SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT or based on auditors in countries where the Board of Directors of US public companies could not carry out effective inspections.

They noted, for example, that the Chinese Communist Party had repressed the ability of foreign companies to show reasonable diligence on Chinese companies and allowed the use of opaque structures called arrangements of variable entities to contribute to bypass the American regulatory examination.

The officers said that these concerns, associated with the PCAOB having found omnipresent gaps in the inspections of Chinese auditors, require careful examination of the lists of companies based in China on American exchanges.

The letter comes two weeks after two high high -level republican legislators urged the dry to set up Chinese companies, including Alibaba, who, according to them, had military links that have harmed US security.

John Moolenaar, Chairman of the China Committee of China, and Rick Scott, president of the Senate of Aging Committee, urged Atkins to act. Moolenaar told the FT on Monday that he had since spoken to the president of the dry of the question.

We had a productive discussion on the urgent need to meet the risks posed by companies related to CCP on our capital markets, he said. I can't wait to continue these conversations and work together to strengthen the application, protect American investors and ensure that our markets are not used to finance military and monitoring ambitions for Chinese communist parties.

OJ Oleka, director general of the State Financial Officeers Foundation, said that his members had sent the letter now because President Donald Trump was a president who was ready to be hard for China and the PCC and put America first.

It takes a strong suspension of disbelief to accept that Chinese companies do their best to comply and be fully transparent with American regulators, Oleka added.

Atkins told the FT on Tuesday that he had not yet read the letter of the financial officers and had refused to comment if he was ready to study potential reasons to set up Chinese companies.

He said the SEC worked on an answer to the letter from Moolenaar and Scott, adding that she would use his authority, if necessary, according to federal laws. The agency would definitely pay attention so that it does not slip through the meshes of the net.

Questioned Monday about the letter from Moolenaar and Scott, Atkins told journalists that the dry was still digging and trying to understand this problem, noting that it was his 20th day of work.

The letter of the financial officers will increase pressure on Atkins to announce political measures focused on China. His predecessor, Gary Gensler, was the subject of a meticulous examination of Beijing's participation in the American securities market and pushed for inspections of the auditors of the Chinese groups listed in the United States.

Recommended

The PCAOB has sent teams to inspect Chinese audit firms every year since an agreement with Beijing in 2022, which was agreed after the Congress adopted a law to reduce companies whose listeners were not subject to American surveillance.

Pcaob president Erica Williams, this month told FT this month that the regulator had continued to test all the aspects of this very counter agreement to ensure that he can investigate and inspect completely. So far, we have been able, she said.

But she warned that the agreement between the PCAOB, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Ministry of Finance would allace if the supervisory board was abolished.

A republican proposal to close the agency and absorb its functions in the SEC is included in the Trumps tax bill, which is making its way through the congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fc2a9bc4-59b2-4870-9bc1-4e0bbfe7aab5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos