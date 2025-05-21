



The Immigration Authorities of Washington (AP) seem to have started to expel the migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam in South Sudan despite an order from the court on third -party countries, migrant lawyers said on Tuesday.

Up to a dozen people from several countries may have been expelled to Africa, lawyers were told to a judge.

An immigration official in Texas confirmed in an email that at least one myanmar man had been transported by plane to South Sudan on Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

Read more: the Supreme Court rejects Trump offers to resume the deportation of the Venezuelans under the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies

A woman also pointed out to lawyers that her Vietnam husband and up to 10 other people had been transported to Africa on Tuesday.

These moves would violate an order from the court of a Massachusetts court demanding that people must have a chance to contest the moves to countries other than their homeland, have written lawyers of the National Immigration Alliance litance.

They asked judge Brian E. Murphy an order from the emergency court to prevent withdrawal without the possibility of going to court. He previously declared that the deportations in Libya would violate his decision.

The Ministry of Internal Security and the White House did not immediately return messages asking for comments.

The political landscape of Suda southern is fragile and recent violence between government troops and armed opposition groups has increased tensions.

The author of the Associated Press Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/attorneys-say-u-s-immigration-authorities-appear-to-have-begun-deporting-migrants-to-south-sudan

