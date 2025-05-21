As household legislation increases, the UK inflation increases to 3.5%in April.





Customers see products on the supermarket shelves in London, UK on January 15, 2025.

Dan Kitwood | Getty Image News | Getty image

According to the data released by National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the UK's annual inflation rate was 3.5%in April and was higher than the analyst expectations.

Reuters, who participated in the poll, predicted that the consumer price index would reach 3.3%from 12 to April.

The latest data release takes place on the recent trend of cooling inflation, rising to 2.8%in February and 2.6%in March.

Core inflation, except for more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose 3.8% from April to April and increased 3.4% from March to March for 12 months.

The biggest contribution to monthly changes in inflation rate is from housing and household services, transportation, recreation and culture. At the other end of the spectrum, the largest partially downward contribution is from clothing and shoes, ONS says in the press release.

This data emphasized the increase in pressure on British families, as the price of electricity, gas and other fuel rose 6.7% by April. The price of water and sewage rose 26.1% from April to April, recording the largest monthly hike since February 1988, ONS said.

British Prime Minister Rachel Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday that she was “disappointed” in the latest data.

Economists expected to rise due to the increase in energy prices due to the maximum price that energy suppliers can claim customers, domestic business taxes introduced in April, Easter holidays and recent good weather.

Nevertheless, this material will disappoint the labor government to reduce the cost of living for the UK consumers. It will also be a food for policymakers in the British banks, and in the last meeting of early May, the main interest rate was reduced to 4.25%.

Nicholas HYETT, an investor manager of Broker Wealth Club, said the latest inflation data “can cause some odor” in the central bank.

“MPC two members [monetary policy committee] I wanted to leave an unpredictable fee, and I could feel the number of today's numbers. The scale of this domestic production inflation will be particularly high in inflation, as banks can affect them. “

British bank expectation

The BOE is expected to increase the inflation temporarily to 3.7%in the third quarter, and the inflation is expected to rise to 3.7%due to some regulatory prices, such as the increase in energy prices and some regulatory prices such as some regulatory prices (eg, water rates).

The increase in inflation was not enough to prevent the BOE from cutting the main interest rate due to the uncertainty of economic growth and trade tariffs. Nevertheless, with the inflation pressure in mind, BOE insisted that the inflation cut would be “gradual and cautious” to lower the inflation rate with a 2%goal.

However, if US trade tariffs weaken global demand and hit the UK's growth more than expected, interest rate cuts can be the object of change.

The rare news of the growth front last week was rare, and the total gross domestic product (GDP) data was found by preliminary quarter, with a 0.7% increase in economic production in the first quarter.

Economists said impressive data would not be duplicated in the second quarter.

Julien Lafargue, the best market strategist at Barclays Private Bank, said in an e -mail on Tuesday, “We will create a relatively noisy report when you want to find out what to do next.”

“But beyond short -term distortions, we think that the overall travel direction of British inflation is low. This should provide central banks to support advantageous economic conditions in consideration of at least a few interest rate cuts this year.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/21/uk-inflation-surges-to-hotter-than-expected-3point5percent-in-april.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos