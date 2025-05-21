Fortnite approved by Apple, goes to Us App Store after 5 years





Thomas Fuller | Sopa images | Lightrocket | Getty images

Apple approved the title Epic Games Fortnite on Tuesday, returning the first-person shooting game to the App Store in the United States, five years after its withdrawal.

Fortnite was launched from the App Store in 2020 after Epic updated his game on the web to take the payments directly, rather than by the integrated payment mechanism of Apple, which takes costs up to 30%. The move angry Apple and launched a legal battle for several years.

Last month, Epic won a victory in court, when a judge ruled that Apple was not authorized to instill a commission when the applications are linked to payment, or dictate if the links resemble buttons. Epic said last week that he had submitted Fortnite to the US App Store. To come back, Fortnite had to take the examination of applications, the Apple process in which new applications or updates are examined by Apple employees to ensure that they work and respect the directives of the company.

Apple had dragged its approval process for the application since May 9, when Epic submitted it to Apple. Last week, Epic filed a legal challenge and on Monday, a judge said that Apple had to explain why Fortnite had not yet been approved or came to a resolution with Epic on the status of the game.

Apple appeals to the last orders of the court, and seeks to take a break allowing it to make the changes that the company has already made to the App Store in response. An Apple representative did not immediately return a comment request.

Last month's decision has directed the main applicants of applications such as Amazon and Spotify to modify their applications to accommodate links to buy content. For example, users can now buy Kindle books in the Kindle application on an iPhone.

Amazon and Spotify have been able to update the existing applications that had already been approved with changes activated by the order last month. After Epic continued Apple, the iPhone manufacturer revoked the EPIC developer account in addition to starting Fortnite.

Epic was able to obtain a European developer account and now offers Fortnite in Europe via a third -party application store under the Digital Markets Act, which entered into force last year. IPhone users can also play Fortnite via cloud game services. But even in Europe, Apple tried to terminate Epic's account before retreating, said Epic.

The costs that Apple draws from the App Store is an increasingly important part of Apple's activities. They are reported in the activity of Apple services, which also includes advertising, Applecare guarantees, payments and subscription offers such as Apple TV +. Apple said nearly $ 27 billion in service income during the March quarter.

Watch: Interview with Epic Games CEO

