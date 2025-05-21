British inflation increases to 3.5%by increasing bills | inflation





The UK's inflation increased by 3.5% from last month, and then increased to the highest rate for more than one year after the water supply fee, energy costs, and council taxes increased rapidly.

As employer national insurance donations increase and national minimum wages increase, it is necessary to raise more prices than urban analysts predicted.

The surge in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded by the National Statistical Office was made after interest rates decreased to 2.6%in March during the first quarter.

Many growth was led by high payments for gas, electricity, water and transportation, and the cost increased due to an increase in the bill dubbed in the terrible April last month.

The ONS spokesman said that gas and electricity rates rose compared to Sharp Falls last year due to changes in the OFGEM ENERGY PRICE CAP.

Since privatization increased by 26.1%, water and sewage bills also rose to the fastest, while vehicle consumption tax increased, which increased CPI fare to the highest level since January last year.

Inflation graphics

British banks are likely to require faster and deeper interest rates after the financial market is found to be stronger than expected.

Polls from urban economists predicted a 3.3% increase in April, and the central bank expects inflation rate to be 3.4% over the last few months.

Monica George Michail, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Affairs, said that the central bank will delay interest rates due to inflation for several months.

Companies are receiving cost pressure due to the increase in the minimum/living wage of the country, the donation of employer national insurance and the regulatory price increase. She said some of these costs would be delivered to consumers at higher prices. Therefore, we expect only one interest rate to be reduced by the British bank this year.

The business group said it was disappointed that the rate cut was delayed. The UK Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the higher the cost pressure and the higher the household legislation, the more complete storms are faced.

The group said: According to our research on national insurance hikes, minimum wage hikes, and global tariffs, our studies expect 55%of companies to raise prices in the next few months.

The financial market responded by reducing the prediction of rising interest rates. In June and August, the Bank Monetary Policy Committee's meeting is not expected to cut interest rates, and the next decrease is expected to promote from 4.25%to 4%in September.

The rise in April decreased due to a decline in oil prices, while the cost of gasoline and diesel was reduced, while the rise in children's clothing and women's shoes was limited.

Recent predictions of energy prices showed that the price of the energy cap fell. Some analysts said the trend should limit the potential increase in inflation this year.

ING analysts said that if the service inflation increased from 4.7%to 5.4%, the CPI played an important role in raising the CPI than expected, but the time of vehicle tax and Easter rose significantly. They return from 5.4% in April to 4.5% this summer and keep the British banks by quarterly interest rates by this year and 2026, they said.

The bank expects inflation to peak at an average of 3.5%in the summer earlier this month.

An official of the central bank lowered the interest rate to 4.25%at 4.25%at the May 8 meeting, but the votes of nine monetary policy committees were divided into three ways, two members voted to maintain interest rates, and the other two supported the half point reduction.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said he was disappointed with inflation. I know that the cost of living is still measuring weight for those who still work.

She added: we have passed a long way in the two -digit inflation we've seen in the previous administration, but we decided that we would go faster to put more money in people pockets.

Mel Stride, the prime minister, said:

Labor economic misconceptions are raising the cost of more than 3,500 families for the households of 3,500 ministers, who are taxing job taxes. The higher the inflation, the longer the interest rate can stay, and the family who hit the family finances pays the price of the labor prime minister's choice.

