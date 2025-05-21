



The negotiations between Washington and Tehran who seem trembling while Iran is resistant to the American negotiator Witkoffs Red Line.

The supreme leader of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ridiculed requests from the United States according to which he stops nuclear enrichment while the negotiations between the two countries are suspended in the balance.

To say things as we will not allow Iran to enrich uranium is nonsense. Person [in Iran] Aputs other permission, said Khamenei in a speech reported on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency in the countries.

He added that he did not know if the talks would bring results.

Since mid-April, Washington and Tehran have held four cycles of talks mediated by Oman aimed at bringing Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief of sanctions.

However, repeated clashes between the pair have launched the next series of negotiations, which, according to the Reuters news agency, was to take place in Rome this weekend, in doubt.

President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 complete joint action plan signed by Iran and the world's powers during his last mandate. Intending to conclude a new agreement since his return to power in January, he relaunched his approach to maximum pressure against Iran, warning last week that the talks necessary to move quickly or that something bad will happen.

Tehran confirmed on Tuesday that he had received and examined an American proposal, but the deputy minister of Irans, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, had declared the day before that the talks would fail if Washington insists that Tehran was refrained from the domestic enrichment of uranium, which, according to the United States, is a possible path to the development of nuclear bombs.

Iran currently enriches uranium at 60%, well above the 3.67% limit in the 2015 agreement, but below the 90% necessary for a nuclear warhead. He has repeatedly insisted that his program is for peaceful purposes and is not negotiable.

However, American negotiator Steve Witkoff has nicknamed the continuation of the a red line program. On Sunday, he reiterated that the United States cannot even allow 1% of an enrichment capacity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi, said on Sunday that an agreement guaranteeing that Iran would have no nuclear weapons was at hand.

However, he said, Iran would continue to enrich uranium with or without agreement.

By approaching the talks concerning the peaceful nuclear program of Iran, our American interlocutors are naturally free to publicly indicate everything they consider able to keep special interest groups away; Malignant actors who define the agendas of at least the previous administrations.

