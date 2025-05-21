



Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

Language can be dried, but political changes are important. The Monday summit between the British and EU leaders in London recognized mutual interest in deepening the relationship between people and people, especially for the younger generation.

This announcement is an important step in creating a youth mobility system between the EU and the UK, even if a name change is needed to become a youth experience system. This is the first time the British government has officially accepted it as something to negotiate and implement it.

But there are details about how it actually works and what inevitable limitations are. Allowed activities (work, research, AU pairing, volunteer or simply travel) seem to be extensive, but no one has actually agreed.

It was clear that the basic model that two sides had for youth mobility a year ago is different. The EU wants a long exchange period and a housing tuition for students. The UK wants to maintain shorter stays, numbers and international fees for EU students at UK universities. The fulfillment of the transaction must move one or more. This week, it is an official position rather than showing whether this difference can move.

Open the image in the gallery

The UK wants to maintain international fees for EU students at UK universities (Chris Radburn/PA)

The discussion of the British participation in the Erasmus+ system for student mobility can be partially interrupted, which can make it easier to exchange in the learning program. But the ambition to create the wired of the deeper and the people needs more to make it meaningful.

As you can see, the history of this idea is still a long way to go before someone actually uses this plan.

After BREXIT, the foundation of the youth mobility system with the EU is the original British idea. It was looking for areas to rebuild their relationships with Europe by Rishi Sunak, according to the conclusions of North Ireland's Windsor framework.

In 2023, various EU member states were required to complete quantum transactions with England. I was interested, but the general feeling was the best at the EU level to avoid the cherry picks of the London country.

In April 2024, the European Commission made an ambitious proposal for the system. The boy between the ages of 18 and 30 will be able to get a visa for up to four years for travel without all object work, study, or number.

Open the image in the gallery

In April 2024, the European Commission wrote an ambitious proposal for the system (YUI MOK/PA)

Both conservative governments and labor opposition parties refused to propose. This was partly there was no concern about the potential impact on immigration and student finances, and the Committee suggested that EU students should be able to pay a UK university fee. However, most of the desires come from desire to make great consent with the EU, which seems to be freedom of exercise.

Obviously, youth mobility is not freedom of exercise. The latter means access to all kinds of public services, as if there is no limit to entry, length or stay. The former still means to pay a visa and strict restrictions on the service. But such legal points remain somewhat limitations in British politics and media debates.

Since last year, some have been around, but they have been behind the closed doors, and we are continuing to say that there is no plan on the card with the incoming labor government. In the UK, there are many youth mobility systems throughout the world, but they are generally limited to quotas and time (usually two years) and must work or study people.

Keep going?

On the UK, home office concerns about immigration levels are still important in the recent context of the recent white paper, especially in the context of reducing migration. Universities have also vocated on the financial impact of losing tuition income from EU students.

But on the EU, the problem looks very different. I am interested in maintaining the connection with the UK to some extent. It is especially interested in young people who can experience the way of living in the neighborhood. But much more than this means that youth mobility has been a test for the British government.

In July, labor labor made a great diplomatic effort to talk about the value of interacting with Europeans and working together. Youth mobility is a test for the value of some European capitals in that it can negotiate a contract and sell it to the British public.

Therefore, if the resetting leads to an improved relationship, the next few weeks and months will be a key period. Even if the basic form of the UK -EU relationship does not change, the ability to speak and act constructively by both sides is still important for delivering it from the list of normal ambitions.

Simon Usherwood is a political and international research professor of Open University.

This article was re -published in the conversation according to the Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/eu-uk-youth-mobility-scheme-visa-timeline-b2754508.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos