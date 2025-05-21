



A federal judge warned that the administration of American president Donald Trump could be held by the court to expel a group of migrants in South Sudan.

Justice Brian Murphy said the moves could violate his order last month, the US government, to send migrants to third countries without having “a significant opportunity” to challenge their expulsion.

In an emergency submission to the judge, immigration lawyers said that a flight carrying a dozen people landed in South Sudan on Tuesday.

This is the last test of strength between Trump and the federal courts while the Republican president seeks to deliver a campaign commitment for mass deportations.

The National Immigration Alliance’s National Immigration Lawyers asked Murphy on Tuesday for an emergency order to prevent moves, which they say, included citizens of Myanmar and Vietnam.

The judge, appointed by Biden who is based in Boston, told a lawyer for the Ministry of Justice: “I have a strong indication that my preliminary order order was raped.”

“Based on what I have been told that it seems to be a contempt,” he added, according to American media.

But lawyer for the Ministry of Justice, Elianis Perez, said one of the migrants, who is Burmese, had been sent back to Myanmar, not in South Sudan.

She refused to disclose where the second migrant, a Vietnamese, was expelled, saying that he was “classified”. She said he was found guilty of murder.

At least one rapist was also on the expulsion theft, said a lawyer for the Ministry of Internal Security.

Judge Murphy did not ordered the plane to return to the United States, but said migrants should stay in the government and be “treated humanly” while waiting for a hearing on Wednesday.

He said it could involve the expulsion flight kept on the tarmac once he landed.

Judge Murphy rendered a decision on April 18, demanding that illegal migrants have the opportunity to contest their dismissal to countries other than their homeland.

After information has surfaced that some migrants were going to be sent to Libya, judge Murphy said that such a decision would violate his decision.

The BBC contacted the Ministry of Internal Security for Comments.

Look: we ask the secretary to internal security what “Habeas Corpus” means during a hearing in the Senate

Burmese lawyers, identified only as NM in the court file, said their client speaks for limited English and refused to sign a notice of dismissal itself by managers of a detention center for immigration to Texas.

On Tuesday morning, a lawyer sent an email to the center after noticing that his client no longer presented himself to a locator of the United States in matters of immigration and customs, said the court of the court. She was informed that he had been withdrawn from the United States.

When she asked which country her client had been withdrawn, the response by e-mail said: “Sudan from the South.”

The lawyers said that another customer, the Vietnamese, has only identified as TTP in court documents, “seems to have undergone the same fate”.

The spouse of the Vietnamese man sent an email to his lawyer and said that the group of around 10 other people who were expected included nationals from Laos, Thailand, Pakistan and Mexico, reports the Reuters news agency.

“Please help!” The spouse said in an email. “They cannot be allowed to do so.”

The youngest nation in the world, South Sudan underwent a bloody civil war shortly after its independence in 2011.

The American government's travel opinion said: “Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping and armed conflicts.”

Several countries have been invited by the Trump administration to accept migrant deportations.

Earlier this month, Rwanda confirmed that it was in such talks with the United States, while Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Moldova were all appointed in media relationships.

The South Sudan expulsion case is the last constitutional confrontation between two equally powerful branches of government.

Another lawyer, US district judge James Boasberg in Washington DC last month, revealed that the “probable cause” holds Trump officials in criminal contempt.

He judged that they had violated his order to arrest the deportations of alleged members of Venezuelan gangs who had no chance of contesting their moves.

