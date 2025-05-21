Public: Why Keir Starmer's strategy dealing with the UK is a backfire | Political news





Does the Labor Party have the right strategy to deal with the UK?

Nigel Farage's party has more than 100 seats in the general election. The party now seems to be working. But did Keir Starmer get the right answer?

Last year, the Labor Party won the landslide because the Tori voting collapsed.

And the situation on May 1 this year is as follows. In the election elections, the equivalent voting share of the country was ranked first. Success -This time we sacrifice labor.

How big is this for MP? As a very crude experiment, SKY NEWS looked at what would happen if this result would be evenly replicated in the parliamentary constituency.

There are 87 complete Westminster seats in areas with the County Council elections.

This includes the same place as Wycombe held by EMMA Reynolds Finance Minister. Or Lincoln won the Foreign Minister Hamish Falconer.

For fun -if we have mapped the results of the National Council evenly from May 1 in this general election district, almost all Labor Party has disappeared. I lost all of them except five. Of the 77 Labor Party, 72 of the MPs will lose their seats and most of them will reform the UK.

If we have applied the swing nationwide, where is there no local elections?

Greater Manchester Angela Rayner and Birmingham's Jess Phillips will lose their seats.

Yes. This is a crude oil. Suppose a unified swing can be drawn in the May 1 poll. Local and national elections are very different.

But YOUGOV's latest national poll is a picture of a parliamentary election. Meanwhile, 89 of the 98 constituencies, which took second place, ranked first. The Labor Party MP feels the heat of Farage.

Reform threats are reality. Keir Starmer knows. This year, we started to chase reform vote. Slashing aid spending. Give up green promises. I talk hard about immigration and living in an “island of strangers.”

Is it wise given a clear and obvious reform of British threats? In fact -maybe not. Take a closer look at the data.

This block is all who voted for labor in last year's general election. Now, thanks to YouGov Polling, we know what people in this block will be doing with the current vote.

It shows that the Labor Party has lost more than half of last year's voters. Only 46%say they will still vote for Sir Ker. But despite the PM's strategy, they will not actually reform a large number of reforms.

Last year's general election, 6% of the Labor Party voters (6 out of 100) said they would vote for reform. That's it. So where did they go?

Well, they have lost much more at liberalism and left -wing party.

So I just stop. This is three times the number of labor voters who converted to Lib Dem and Greens on the left side of the political spectrum.

Only 2%go to Tories.

And much more seriously about labor, 22%will not vote, not know or say.

The bottom line is that people who voted in reform have never sponsored a large number of labor.

This shows how reform supporters voted in each election last year since 2005. You can see -Reformed voters are former UKIP voters. They are tories of boris Johnson.

Let's talk in a different way. 11%of labor voters can someday open in voting reform, but 70%of them are at risk of going to Libs or Greens, seven times the threat of reform.

And in general, these voters do not like the difficult line and reform policy of Sir Keir Starmer recently.

Local elections show that there is a threat to labor from reform. But our data suggests that Keir Starmer tries to become Nigel Farage Lite.

Does the strategy of labor actually work?

