A senior IMF official called on the United States to reduce its budget deficit and attack its ever-increasing debt burden at an era of increasing concern about President Donald Trumps plans to sweep the tax discounts.

The United States’s budgetary deficits are too large and must be slaughtered, said Gita Gopinath, the first deputy director of FMIS, said Financial Times this week.

She also warned that the largest economy in the world was still affected by a very high trade policy uncertainty despite positive developments, such as the Trump administration with prices on China.

Gopinath's comments came after Moodys has stripped the United States of its last virgin credit rating remaining due to concerns about the growing debt of countries. Trumps' proposal to extend its 2017 tax discounts beyond this year added to these concerns and caused a discomfort among investors.

The administration indicates that the cuts combined with deregulation will one day be made with higher growth, but neither the mood nor the financial markets are convinced.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told NBC on Sunday that the demotion of Moodys was a late indicator, accusing the budgetary situation on the Biden administration. He added that the administration was determined to reduce spending and develop the economy. He previously declared that he would reduce the deficit to 3% by the end of Trumps.

But Gopinath noted that the American debt to GDP was always increasing, adding: it should have a fiscal policy in the United States which is in accordance with the debt of GDP over time. The debt of the federal government held by the public amounted to 98% of GDP during the year 2024, against 73% per decade earlier, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Although the IMF declared last month that it expected that the US budget deficit is falling this year as long as pricing revenues increased, these projections did not take into account the Trump tax bill, which has made its way through Congress. Gopinath added that Bessent had the right to make a clear call to reduce budget deficits.

Trump puts pressure on the Republicans in the House of Representatives, where he has a thin majority, to support the legislation, arguing that doing otherwise would increase the tax invoices of voters.

The concerns of the deficit and the demotion of moods have lowered the dollar and have lowered prices and go to the treasury market. The performance of the Treasury bonds at 30 years reached 5.04%on Monday, its highest level since 2023.

A greater deficit means that the government will have to sell more obligations at a time when foreign and national investors have started to question the stability of the American market.

In April, the IMF reduced its American growth forecasts by almost a percentage to 1.8% in 2025, while lowering its global growth projection to 2.8% because it incorporated the impact of Trumps prices.

Since then, Trump has announced clear cuts to the American samples, while China and the United States have agreed to reduce the respective prices by 115 percentage points for 90 days.

The price break with China is a positive development, Gopinath said, who also praised the US-UK agreement. But she pointed out that the actual American rate rate remained much higher than it was last year and that high levies on China had been interrupted.

The GDP figures in the first quarter had been roughly in line with the IMF expectations, she said, adding that the data remained difficult to read because the companies rushed to buy supplies before the introduction of Trumps prices.

It will take a little time before the effects of all these developments work through the data, she said. It is absolutely positive to have lower average rate rates than those we have assumed[April]… but there is a very high level of uncertainty, and we must see what the new prices will be.

Additional Kate Duguid reports in New York

