



The United Kingdom announced that it would sanction various prominent Israelites of West Bank, including veteran settlers and Nazila exercise Daniella Weiss.

Weiss has appeared in the recent BBC documentary of OCCUPIED WEST BANK announced by Louis Theroux, a British documentary.

In this film, Wise boasted that he could call Benjamin Netanyahu at any time.

She was driven as she was close to the boundary of the Gaza before stopping by the Israeli soldiers.

Wise also insisted that there was no “such” such as settlers' violence against the Palestinians.

Theroux, the presenter of the film, said he lacked concerns about Palestinian life.

The new British sanctions are also targeted not only to Eliav Libi and Zohar Sabah, but also for two illegal settlers and “two organizations that support violence against Westbank's Palestinian community.”

David Lammy's foreign minister David Lammy condemned the Israeli government's serious behavior and investigation law.

Summoned the UK Summoned Israeli Ambassador Summons and stops free trade agreements with Israel

He also announced that Britain summoned London's Ambassador to Israel and stopped free trade agreements with Israel.

He said:

“We will review cooperation with them according to the 2030 quantum roadmap.

“Today's honorary friend Middle East Foreign Minister summons the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this message.”

Lammy added that the Palestinians must have their own state and “no job.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that in response to the British government's announcement, the suspension of trade negotiations would harm the British economy and motivated it by anti -Israeli sentiment.

“It is their decision that the British government will be willing to harm the British economy due to the obsession with anti -Israel and internal political consideration.” The ministry said.

“The British mission ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not transform Israel from that road.”

