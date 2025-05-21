



The research program of UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) and APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency) has identified sculptures of the West Nile Virus (WNV) gene from the first collected mosquitoes in the UK.

The West Nile virus is a vector -based disease belonging to the Flaviviridae family, which includes a virus that causes dengue and yellow fever. In general, it is found in birds and is usually circulated through mosquitoes that see birds. In rare cases, mosquitoes can deliver viruses to humans or words.

The fragment was detected through a vector parameter (real -time Arbovirus detection and reaction) program by using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Two Aedes VEXANS mosquitoes collected from two wetlands are Mosquitoes in July 2023, a river of a river near GAMSTON (Retford). West Nile Virus Genetic Substances have been identified in two pools. The other 198 was negative. This is the first proof of the West Nile virus found in British mosquitoes. A voice test was tested for the 198 additional viruses of the same area.

The West Nile Virus (WNV) is a climate in various parts of the world, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the West, and Central Asia, and North America, as well as in South America, the United States, and Australia, and the geographical range of the West Nile Virus has recently been extended to the north and west of Europe.

UKHSA has evaluated the risk of the general public as a very low risk of the public, but it can be tested by preventing patients with unknown causes by issuing advice from medical professionals through UKHSAS RARE and imported pathogenic labs.

Since 2000, seven cases of travel have occurred, but no West Nile virus has been found locally obtained in the UK and in terms of horses. Based on the available surveillance, there is no evidence that suggests the continuous circulation of the virus in the algae or mosquitoes in the UK. In light of the results, disease monitoring and control activities are improving. Currently, the main risk of West Nile viruses in the UK residents continues to travel from abroad.

UKHSA travel health, zoo, emerging infections, respiratory and tuberculosis vice president Meera CHand said:

This is the first detection of the West Nile virus in British mosquitoes, but it's not unexpected because the virus is already widespread in Europe.

The risk of the general public is considered very low. This kind of vector study is designed to provide early warnings of potential threats to improve disease monitoring and control activities and to be appropriate for patients.

Dr. Arran Folly, the head of APHA's Arbovirologist and the head of the vector parameters radar project, concluded:

The detection of the West Nile virus in the UK is part of a broader changing environment in which mosquito -mediated diseases extend to new areas due to climate change. Continuous surveillance allows you to assess the risk of animals and public health.

Our main focus is to understand how the virus moves to the state and how it is conveyed. Combining this helps to identify areas that can increase the risk of onset.

Vector-Borne Radar Project collects abundant expertise of government and wild biological charities to improve our monitoring in the UK for mosquito-mediated diseases.

Aedes Vexans is from the UK and can be found at a very low density, but in some areas in the UK, it can occur at high density related to the river scenery flooded in summer. It is rare, but they are known to cause annoying bite in a small number of areas of the country, including villages along the idle river near the Rethinghamshire, which has poor summer floods and drainage. Recent efforts have been made to manage the number of mosquitoes and minimize the appropriate habitats for major annoying mosquitoes.

As the temperature warms up due to climate change, ticks and mosquito species that are not from the UK will begin to find that the UKS climate can withstand more. The local population will make it easier to survive, reproduce and establish, which can have the potential to spread infectious diseases. It may also be transported through the trade channel of an internationally delivered container. The UKHSAS wider vector surveillance program includes monitoring transport hubs, such as high -speed service stations and trucks, to detect and eradicate these invasive insects before spreading these invasive insects.

Dr. Jollyon Medlock, the head of UKHSA's medical insect and zoo ecology, added:

Our surveillance, which led to this discovery, monitored mosquitoes to understand the distribution, density and activity of the United Kingdom. We also monitor the bothersome water of mosquitoes, so people who experience this can contact the mosquito monitoring system to provide images or samples.

Mosquitoes breed in various natural wetlands, but can be common in the garden and breed in containers such as water butts and buckets. Reduce the number of mosquitoes around your house by reducing the opportunity to access or flip some mosquito paper lids.

British mosquitoes generally have a variety of aquatic habitats, including inwet forest areas, ponds, ditches, wetlands, and even garden water butts or buckets. To avoid biting in mosquitoes when you are in this type of site, wear long -sleeved clothing and pants, cover your arms and legs, use insect insecticulars on your skin (ideal for ingredients), and use the windows and doors close to each time possible, or use blinds or screens.

Vector-Radar (real-time arbot virus detection and response) program, which supports funds by the UK's research and innovation and environment, food and rural business departments, is designed to understand the appearance and propagation of zoo mosquitoes in the zoo in the zoo in the UK, and It is supported by Ornithoology. Part of the study included testing newly collected and stored mosquito samples in previous studies for the presence of the West Nile virus genetic material. A total of 32,000 mosquitoes have been tested through this plan, and the latest samples submitted in 2024 are included in other types of mosquitoes, including Culex Modestus and Culex Pipiens as the main legs and thermal vectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-detection-of-west-nile-virus-in-uk-mosquitoes

