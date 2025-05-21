Section of US-2 reopen in the county of Schoolcraft after the accident





School County, Michigan (Wluc) – Part of the US -2 is back open after an accident in the County of Schoolcraft on Tuesday.

MDOT says that all the US-2 tracks at the County RD 432 were reopened at the time.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the US-2 and County Road 432 intersection in the canton of Doyle.

Michigan state police said that his preliminary investigation finds a van who did not give in to a semi-camion pulling a trailer, which was moving east on US-2. When the van withdrew on US-2, it crashed into the trailer of a semi-camion.

Police say non -fatal injuries have been reported. A small fuel spill in the accident has been contained and cleaning is underway.

The MSP says the investigation is underway. TV6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

