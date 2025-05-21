ROBINHOOD aims for a UK investment platform with No Fee ISA.





ROBINHOOD, a famous American broker in 2021 Meme Stock Fraze, plans to launch a British investment platform such as HARGREAVES LANSDOWN by launching stocks and shared ISAs without a fee before the tax year is over.

The measure to create a tax -free account is the stage of the Robinhood, which is a stage for providing a stock to expand the business of a company listed in the UK by pioneering zero commission stock trading.

When the labor government is encouraged to spend more money to British companies and to revitalize the London Stock Exchange.

Jordan Sinclair, head of Robinhood UK, said in an interview with Financial Times that the company expects to launch stocks and shared ISAs before April 2026.

British stocks are heard from customers they want. [to be able to invest in]Singer said. ISA is what we want to do first. You can see it before the next tax year.

Rocells Plan occurs as Rachel ReEhbes reviews the duty -free private savings account market and encourages investors to plow some of the 30 billion won in Cash ISA.

The Treasury reported before that the annual tax -free allowance for cash ISAS has been reduced by 20,000, and the Minister of Emma Reynolds has discussed the discussion with bank executives last week.

Sinclair said UKS is really positive and the company wants to be single. [investment] Platform for British customers.

The company had to postpone the launch of the UK, which was planned in 2020 due to trading defects and infectious diseases. Last year, it entered the UK market, providing more than 6,000 US stock transactions and 5 %interest in cash that was not invested, and later the UK bank was lowered to 4 %.

Robinhood goes beyond the domestic market and goes beyond US stocks. In 2021, US retail investors earned notorious scores in 2021, when they lacked experience, and built on stock trading based on discussions on social media.

The broker had to stop trading in some stocks and raised capital to strengthen his finances when he faced a wave of orders. The retail traders were angry by the limit, and politicians ordered the company to explain the role in the enthusiasm.

In the UK, we aim to plunder competitors such as Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ BELL, and claim commissions between ages 4 and 12 for each stock transaction.

The platform uses a variety of charging systems, including monthly fees, or uses the ratio of assets as a management fee. Some have no business transactions and account fees, but they still impose different charges.

Robinhood says it's earning money by lending securities and claiming interest from loans that give you a leverage for optional transactions.

In the United States, we competed with companies such as Schwab and ETRADE by providing incentives such as zero communication transactions and mobile apps that attracted assets, including stocks, options and cryptocurrencies.

Sinclair said the UK could learn the success of the Swedish Investeringssparkonto, a tax -efficient savings product, by not claiming a fee for stocks and shared ISAS.

I still see a British broker who claims to have a fee for having stocks and shared ISAs. Do you really need it? He said. The way WEVE approaches the US account type is easy to say that you should not claim a fee to open an account for your customers.

He also said that there is an opportunity for our investors to buy British stocks. When we talked about capital flow, the small sculptures of the US market are huge.

