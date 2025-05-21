



In a case responsible for penalty and stormy, Frank Nazar scored two third-time goals to raise the United States to a 5-2 victory against Tyééchia on Tuesday. The Americans finished second and the Czech champion's third champion in group B at the IIHF 2025 ice hockey world championship.

Particularly dominant during the first and third periods, the United States surpassed the Czechs by a huge 56-27 marking at night. Czech goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka was strong to give his team a chance.

The result leaves Switzerland in first place in the group with 19 points before the quarter -finals on Thursday.

Josh Doan, Logan Cooley and Andrew Peeke had the other goals for the Americans. The game presented three head changes.

“I think we have had matches where we let the tracks run away, and there are games that we want to come back,” said Cooley. “But obviously, playing a team like the Cheche, it's an incredible team. They play in the right way and have many qualified players. Obviously, to beat them like that, that gives us a lot of confidence in the next game too.”

The top Czech scorer David Pastrnak added a goal and a assist and lead the tournament with 14 points. Martin Necas also marked for the Czechs. It was a rude awakening for the reigning champions when they lost their first match of this world ice hockey championship.

“I think we have not played badly so badly,” said Czech defender David Spacek. “We had a few chance of scoring, but we did not score on them, and they came back in the other direction and marked on us. This is how it happened today.”

It was an all-NHL affair in the net. In addition to the Mammoth vejmelka from Utah, Jeremy Swayman from Boston Bruins made 25 stops for the Americans.

In front of a crowded and highly pro-calcche crowd in Jyske Bank Boxen, the teams were out of intensity. Mids broke out between the whistles. Pastrnak was evaluated the first minor of the game to make fun of the great dissatisfaction of the crowd, but Vejmelka was ready with the glove when the American assistant captain Conor Garland tested it from the circle of the left game.

The team of coach Ryan Warsofsky accelerated. The Czech goalkeeper could not correct the rebound when Peeke scrambled the washer of the good point, and Doan set it back at home for an advance of 1-0 in the United States at 9:25 am. Doan, a 23 -year -old teammate from UTAH in Vejmelka, is the son of former Canadian Olympian Shane Doan, who won two gold medals from the world ice hockey championship (2003, 2007).

Assuming better speed and special teams during the first period, the United States could have had more than one advance of a goal based on chances. Even during the first Czech power game, the best chance went to Matty Beners, who failed to convert to a 2 against 1 with Mikey Eyssimont. The fields had the chance to follow a goal after being surpassed from 23-8 to 20 minutes.

Beginning the second period in style, the deadly combo of Pastrnak-Cervena clicked again. The Czech captain found “pasta” with a long stretch pass and he had all kinds of time to choose his place before beating his teammate on the glove at 0:41.

During a Czech power game near the median point, Pastrnak played the man of configuration, hitting an elegant cross-ice pass in the Necas in the circle of the left face. The AS of the Colorado Avalanche pulled a single anial in a large open net. It was a great expiation by the Necas for an error earlier in the advantage of the man where Zach Werenski stripped him of the washer and made the right side for a digital disadvantage.

The Americans wanted a third -time repression in the first period, and they obtained it graceful of Nazar at 1:35 on the power game, while the double minor of Jakub Krejcik for a high steps postponed from the environment. Zeev Buium nourished the young Chicago Blackhawks for a single anial who mastered Vejmelka on the blocker side.

The United States has returned to the head while Nazar took a tour of the Cutter Gauthier in traffic at 7:01 am with the advantage of man. Nazar leads the United States with six goals so far.

In a talented demonstration, Cooley gave the Americans a certain breathing room at 4-2 when he jostled on the net to give a tip in the centering pass of Captain Clayton Keller at 13:29.

“It's always fun to go against the guys with whom you play,” said Cooley, who had 65 points for Utah this year. “Obviously, Veggie is an incredible guy, an incredible goalkeeper. He is obviously a guy you know is great to have in your team. It stinks in a way against him because of his quality and the way he plays!”

With less than six minutes in regulation time, Jakub Flek, who scored twice in the 5-0 victory against Germany, escaped a breakaway, but lost control of the washer just before he could test Swayman.

Peeke added an empty network with 2:54 to play.

In the playoffs, Spacek has remained intimate: “I feel confident in our team. I think we have a good chance of going far.”

In particular, Czechs and Americans have a lot of history of the playoffs between the past few years.

With a performance of 39 sponges by Connor Hellebuyck in the net, the United States laundered the 3-0 Czechs for Bronze in Prague in 2015, the international song of Swan by Jarumir Jagr. The following year in Moscow, Auston Matthews obtained the winner of Shootout in a victory in the quarterfinals 2-1.

When this tournament arrived in Denmark in 2018, Patrick Kane scored the winner of the third period when the United States has ahead of the Czechs 3-2 in the quarter-final. In 2023, the Cheche hammered the Americans 8-4 for bronze. And last year in Prague, before winning gold at home, the Czechs eliminated the United States 1-0 in the quarter-final on the goal of Pavel Zacha and the laundering of Lukas Dostal.

