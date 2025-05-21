



Tornado can hit some of the UK, and experts are warning. The southern England endures heavy rains after the start of the most dry spring for decades.

MET Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said that there is no doubt that you can see the funnel clouds in the southeastern region of England on Wednesday, and even the short tornadoes in the southeastern region. ”

He added, “There is a slight inter -Korean split in our weather today.”

“In the north, there was a lot of clear and sunny weather. On the other hand, we saw the wet weather lost in the south. And more shower will come when passing through the rest of today.”

Wednesday's shower follows the most dry start in almost 60 years.

As of Friday, 80.6mm of rain was recorded in the UK in the spring of 2025, and it is almost 20 mm less than the record of the total season set in 1852.

The Environment Agency warns that it can contribute to drought this summer if it continues for a long time without rainfall.

Dry weather coming back tomorrow

The UK will return to the dry weather on Thursday, and some shower rooms are expected in the southwest of England.

Mr. Bark said that it is not as “intense” as people all over the United Kingdom today.

Friday is “most of them are fine,” but on weekends, more and more wet and windy conditions are assigned.

Burkill described this week's wet spell as “the real change in what we've been used to this spring so far.”

