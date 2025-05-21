



Today, the Division of Civil Rights of the Ministry of Justices begins the process of rejection of proceedings against the police services of Louisville, Kentucky and Minneapolis, in Minnesota.

These prosecutions, which were filed at the last minute by the Biden administration after President Donald won over the re -election, the accused Louisville and Minneapolis of generalized models of unconstitutional police practices by wrongly assimilating statistical disparities to intentional discrimination and to retain strongly on erroneous methodologies and incomplete data. They also sought to submit the police services of Louisville and Minneapolis to consent decrees which went far beyond the accusations of the administrations of Biden of unconstitutional conduct; The decrees would have reigned many aspects of these police services, including their management, their supervision, their training, their performance evaluations, their discipline, their staff, their recruitment and their hiring. In short, these radical consent decrees would have imposed years of microgestion of local police services by federal courts and expensive independent monitors, and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of compliance costs, without a legally or factually adequate basis to do so.

Police consent decrees on the ground to give up local control of the communities of police where it belongs, transforming this power to non-elected and non-accounting bureaucrats, often with an anti-political program, added the deputy prosecutor General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Division of Civil Rights of the Ministry of Justice. Today, we put an end to the Biden's civil rights divisions, an experience of failure of local leaders and police services with factually unjustified consent decrees.

The Civil Rights Division will take all the necessary measures to reject the prosecution in court of Louisville and Minneapolis, in order to close the underlying surveys on the police services of Louisville and Minneapolis, and to withdraw the conclusions of the administrations of Biden of constitutional violations.

The Civil Rights Division will also close its investigations and retract the conclusions of Biden's administrations of constitutional violations from the following additional local police services:

Phoenix, Arizonautrenton, New Jerseymemphis, Tennesseemount Vernon, New Yorkoklahoma City, Oklahomalouisiana Police

The Ministry of Justice will continue to provide its full support for police services across the country, including through grants and technical assistance. The ministry is convinced that the vast majority of police officers across the country will continue to vigorously apply the law and protect the public in full compliance with the Constitution and all the applicable federal laws. When bad players in uniform do not do so, the ministry is ready to take all the necessary measures to combat any constitutional violation or civil rights, including via criminal proceedings.

