The UK stops trade conversation with Israel as Lami condemns the 'monster' behavior in Gaza.

The United Nations warned that thousands of babies in Gaza could die in hunger in a few hours, according to the ITV News chief international editor John IRVINE report.

The United Kingdom stopped discussing trade trading with Israel and allowed Westbank settlers to pressure the Benjamin Netanyahu government pressure on the stop and allow additional support for Gaza.

Foreign Minister David Lammy explained the behavior of Israel on Tuesday as a monster and accused the West Bank's extremist settlers' actions, and the Netanyahus administration was responsible for stopping his actions.

Lammy said: we have stopped negotiating with the Israeli government for the new free trade agreement.

He added that the United Kingdom is considering cooperation with the Israeli administration. He needed this due to Netanyahu government's actions.

In the same meeting, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the level of suffering in Gaza.

“It was terrible because of Israel's escalation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said of the sanctions of Westbank settlers: We repeat the opposition to the settlement of Westbank and repeat the demand to greatly expand humanitarian support for Gaza.

It is completely inappropriate to announce that Israel will allow Israel to allow basic amounts of food in basic amount.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told MPS on Tuesday.

Tzipi Hotovely, an Ambassador to Israeli, was also summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Hamish Falconer Middle East was enacted opposing opposition to the military activity against military activities in Gaza and emphasized that 11 weeks of original blocks were cruel and unstable. It was said.

Israel began to seize food and medicine on the Gaza Earth after sealing 2 million Palestinians from all imports for almost three months.

Humanitarian aid organizations warned of the risk of famine if Israel continued to block arriving at Gaza. Credit: AP

On Monday, five trucks, including baby food, entered the territory. This measure was welcomed by the United Nations, but it was called “urgently needed sea drop” to solve the humanitarian crisis.

According to the United Nations, the aid was not distributed due to the delay due to the Israeli military procedure. They warn that 14,000 babies can die in Gaza due to malnutrition.

Farhan Haq, spokesman for the UN Secretary -General, said, “There must be hundreds of trucks every day.”

Farhan HAQ, spokesman for the UN Secretary -General, told the ITV news:

“We have to bring more trucks. Yesterday we got four or five trucks before it became dark. Today we have dozens of trucks, but it's in the end. We must go hundreds of hundreds every day.”

Until now, the UN relief and work organizations (UNRWA) were the main providers of the aid for the Palestinians of the Gaza and the larger regions, but it was banned from the Palestinian territory in accordance with the Israeli law that entered into January.

Israel said in Gaza that UNRWA's operations are inevitably compromised by Hamas, and the institution has abundant evidence of “infiltration” by Hamas armed forces.

The chairman of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) agency of Philippe Lazzarini defended the agency's “no tolerance” policy and did not receive any information from Israel about the charges from Israel.

Netanyahu said that on Monday, it would control the entire Gaza, despite being forced to strengthen the containment of humanitarian aid on Monday.

The United Kingdom, France and Canada issued a joint statement on Israel's “serious” behavior on Monday and withdrew the expansion of military operations from Gaza.

Starmer, along with French Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Mark Carney, demanded to end the restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Netana Hu said that their recommendations could lead to more cruelty acts by hitting the world leaders.

“Israel finished the defense war against our survival before the Hamas terrorists on the border were destroyed and demanded a Palestinian state, and the leaders of London, Otto and Paris were awarded a great prize for massacre attacks against Israel on October 7 and at the same time.

In the spirit room of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, the mourning mourning mourned the relatives murdered in the Israeli raids of the Gaza Earth. Credit: AP

According to the Palestinian health officials, Israel's military operation in Gaza saw a strike overnight overnight.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, two strikes in the northern part killed more than 22 people on charges of returning to their families and schools, and killed more than half of women and children.

According to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, 13 strikes were killed by the central city Deir Al-Balah, and 15 people died in a nearby NUSEIRAT refugee camp.

According to Nasser Hospital, two strikes from the southern city of Khan Younis, where evacuation orders were issued, were killed.

