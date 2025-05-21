The United States has removed the Venezuelans with legal status in Salvadoran prison





The Trump administration says it is illegally gang members in the United States. The information available finds that they have legally entered, had no criminal charges.

The flight of the first “self-expulsion” flight leaves with a group of migrants

The first flight of the Ministry of Internal Security of Internal Security left with a group of 64 migrants.

At least 50 of the Venezuelans that the Trump administration sent to a Salvador prison legally entered the United States, according to a libertarian reflection group.

The analysis of the Cato Institute, which promotes the limited government, contradicts the affirmation of the federal government that the 240 men they sent to the El Salvador, or Cecot terrorism confinement center, were gang members living in the United States illegally.

They actually transformed these legal immigrants into illegal foreigners, said David Bier, director of immigration studies in Cato and the main author of the May 19 report.

It is shocking to what extent the government has tried to hide information on these people, “Bier told USA Today.

Cato noted that 50 of the men entered legally in the United States out of approximately 90 which had experienced entrance roads in the country. They include construction workers, cooks, delivery drivers, a football coach, a veterinarian and a make -up artist.

The White House did not respond directly to Cato's conclusions and reported specific questions to the Agency to the Ministry of Homeland Security.

“The illegal foreigners returned to Cecot are dangerous criminals and present a risk to the American public,” said White House spokesman Abigail Jackson in a statement. “USA Today is expected to cover victims of criminal illegal foreigners instead of carrying water for criminals.

Many men have legally entered

Among the 50 people who have entered legally, one had a tourist visa and four were refugees. Meanwhile, 45 people were allowed to enter the CBP One application, an application of the Biden era which allowed migrants to seek asylum outside the country and make an appointment with US immigration officials. The Trump administration has transformed it into a self-repair application.

Among those who used the CBP One, 24 people were released in the country to live and work legally up to two years, while 21 others were held when they showed up at their appointment.

Before arriving in the country, people were verified and projected, advanced permission to enter and did not violate the Immigration Act, said Bier's examination. Then the government “turned around and disappeared them without regular procedure to a foreign prison.

No public information confirming crime

In addition, officials called criminal men and Tren of Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, although they have publicly provided little evidence of guilt. The Trump administration cited tattoos, according to them, prove gang ties. Experts say that tattoos have no confirmation of allegiance to Tren de Aragua or other Venezuelan gangs.

According to analyzes by researchers and journalists. Reuters noted that dozens had active asylum cases. CBS News, which obtained a list of names, did not find a criminal record for 75% of Venezuelans, in the United States or abroad. The New York Times found little evidence that men had criminal history.

The families of legal immigrants have denied gang members, noted Cato.

In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of public affairs in the DHS, said that many people considered “non-criminals” are in fact terrorists, human rights, gangsters and more; They simply do not have a rap sheet in the United States, each of these people committed a crime when they entered this country illegally. “”

Only two of the 50 legal immigrants seem to have had a type of criminal conviction in the United States, both for minor drug offenses:

Neiyerver Adrin Leon Songel, 27, who entered using CBP One, had a crime in Texas to have drug accessories, apparently from a cup of marijuana found in his colleagues. Nightclub, according to Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights.

There is no information accessible to the public on approximately a third of men sent to Cecot, said Cato. Some information was available for around 85 of men, but it was not clear how they crossed.

Much of the information, said Bier, has not gone through journalists and other external groups who obtain facts on men.

Eduardo Cuevas is based in New York. Join it by e-mail [email protected] on the signal to emcuevas.01.

