



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a breakthrough with the EU and presented a basis for close cooperation with the block.

Nine years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, the new contract includes new security and defense agreements, a new fishing contract with less restrictions on the UK food exporter and visitors.

The UK said that the resetting with the largest trading partner will reduce the red tape for agricultural producers to make the food cheaper. The contract will also improve energy security and will add almost 9 billion pounds ($ 12.1 billion) to the economy by 2040.

Starmer sold the contract as a prize, but the attack was immediately attacked in the opposition Conservative Party, and the contract would make the UK the Rules Taker of Brussels.

Nigel Farage, head of the intimate reform of the British Party on the right, was called the surrender that gave up the deal.

What is the terms of transaction?

As part of Monday's defense and security contracts, the UK and the EU will work closely in information sharing, maritime issues and cyber security.

British Bloc has tried to find a way for the United Kingdom to access the EU Procurement Defense Fund.

British weapons manufacturers can now participate in the 150 billion euros ($ 169 billion) program to promote European President Donald Trump to spend more on Brussels for defense.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed to the joint agricultural agreement to remove trade barriers from the BREXIT era, such as animal safety inspection, document work and prohibition of specific products.

In 2023, British food and beverage exports were worth £ 14 billion ($ 18.7 billion) and accounted for 57 %of overseas sales. Monday contracts must be raised.

Instead, the UK must follow the EU food standards, which are known as dynamic alignment, and accept the supervision of the European judge court in this field.

There was a story about connecting the UK and EUS carbon markets (ie, trading prices for CO2 emissions) and joint electricity markets.

The contract also gives UKS to return to Erasmus Student Exchange Program and gives young people to access the EU through work and travel.

In a symbolic gesture to please tourists, Britons can use border electronic gates for most people, reducing lines in passport control.

Finally, the UK will give EU fishermen with access to the UK for 12 years, which will make three times longer than the original provided in the UK 11 hours.

Is this the amount tracking in BREXIT?

Conservative critics and critics of reforms quickly blamed the transaction as a betrayal of Breksit, claiming that the trade agreement was excessive.

Fishery transactions have led to intense approval, and opposition politicians said that for 10 years, European fishermen have handed over fishing waters.

Although it accounted for 0.04 %of GDP, fishing is a major problem in the UK. And Starmers trading seems to have been the last nervous during the BREXIT negotiations.

Giving a 12 -year approach to the UK waters was three times longer than the government wanted, and KEMI BADENOCH, which was conservative, was written on X.

Farage, a reformer, told Bloomberg that STARMERS would be the end of the industry. The Scottish Fisheries Fisheries called it a horror show.

In other places, there was a complaint that the UK should submit it to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Agricultural Policy.

Conservatives swore that they would reverse all these changes if they took power again.

Nevertheless, STARMER has firmly stopped in the promise that it will not join the European single market (that can move freely) or Customs Union (eliminating tariffs on products traded between EU countries).

What is the cost of BREXIT?

According to the Budget Office (OBR), an independent forecast for the Treasury, UKS will reduce the trade trend by 15 %.

OBRs that calculate BREXIT will lower GDP by 4 % in the long run. It costs £ 100 billion in the economy.

First of all, BREXIT included significant trade barriers with Europe. In 2024, the UK's export to the UK was 18 % lower than in 2019.

The decision to leave the EU also caused business uncertainty. Lack of clarity for UKS has been eased due to lack of economic relations with the EU.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimates that business investments were 13 % lower than the remaining scenarios in 2023.

Brexiteers left the EU and promised that Westminster could sign a world free trade agreement and escape from the regulatory system required by the EU.

GAURAV GANGULY, head of EMEA economic research at Moodys Analytics, argued that business at home and abroad would be simplified.

And the United Kingdom has signed several trade transactions since 2020, but BREXIT has not announced its potential. [by its advocates].

In recent weeks, the United Kingdom has joined the trade agreement with India and the United States. But the average UK average GDP growth was only 0.64 %between 2020 and 2024.

In other places, public support for BREXIT has been reduced after 52-48 %of vacation votes in the 2016 referendum.

Earlier this year, YOUGOV's polls thought that it was right for the UK to vote for the UK leaving the EU, and 55 %say that it is wrong.

About 60 %of people believe that Breks seats went bad, including one -third of the voters. The majority also believes that the EU has strengthened the British economy.

Is it the economic benefit of a new contract?

Since the last few years, the labor government has promised to improve the level of British anemia. The low trade barrier of the EU is considered decisive to that goal.

Starmer admitted to BREXIT's damage to British transactions and said that this contract will improve £ 9 billion ($ 1.2 billion) to the UK economy by 2040.

In the government briefing, Downing Street said that it would reduce exports by 21 % and imports by 7 % since BREXIT.

In other words, £ 9 billion ($ 12 billion) is only 0.2 %of UKS production. Thus, this week's trading deals only part of the trade barriers built after the Brek Seat.

GANGULY said yesterday's transactions can grow, Al Jazeera said. However, the UK economy continues to struggle with structural weaknesses with low productivity and limited fiscal space.

The European Reform, a London -based think tank, has recently calculated that the UK -EU reset will increase the UK GDP from 0.3 % to 0.7 %.

GANGULY added that in the short term, he tends to change my predictions. It is also clear that yesterday's contract cannot be completely overturned by BREXIT's economic blow.

The gang is expected to grow a humble GDP growth of about 1-2 %between the present and the next election cycle in 2029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/21/will-eu-deal-make-food-cheaper-add-12bn-to-the-uk-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

