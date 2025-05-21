



Jensen Huang to retain the main opinions of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, would have called Washingtons Export Curbs during the sale of ia fleas in China a failure that would make Chinese competitors could accelerate their own semiconductor costs. He plans to cope with costs of up to $ 800 million linked to the limits of sales of his chip Mi308 in China.

The CEO of Nvidia (NVDA), Jensen Huang, would have called Washingtons Export Curbs on the sale of AI fleas to China a failure that would encourage Chinese competitors to accelerate the development of their own semiconductors.

I think throughout the export control was a failure, Huang said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Local companies are very talented and very determined, and export controls give them the spirit, energy and government support to accelerate their development, said the Huang newspaper.

Huang suggested that this could lead American companies like Nvidia to lose market share in China. NVIDIA had 95% market share in China four years ago. Today, it is only 50%, the Financial Times quoted it on Wednesday at Caltex Technology Show in Taipei. The rest is Chinese technology. They have a lot of local technologies they would use if they had no Nvidia. “”

Nvidia refused to comment beyond Huang's remarks during the event.

Last month, NVIDIA said that it would take an accusation of $ 5.5 billion due to new export edges on the sale of its H20 fleas to China. The H20 chip is less powerful than the most recent in Nvidia and had been designed to respect the previous export limits for the Chinese market. Nvidia Peer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also said that he was planning to deal with costs of up to 800 million dollars linked to the limits of sales of his Mi308 chinese china.

Nvidia should report its tax results in the first quarter after the closing bell next Wednesday.

The actions of the AI ​​fleas manufacturer have increased by around 2% in recent exchanges and added around 2% since the start of the year.

