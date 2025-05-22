The markets sink as the debt concerns strike the American obligations





The fears of a world government borrow from the overabundance likely to be aggravated by the bill on expenditure and tax reductions of the GOP have contributed to fuel an unusual auction for the US government obligations which sent markets to a tailpin on Wednesday.

The large S&P 500 dropped by 1.6%, while the industrial average of Dow Jones decreased by more than 800 points, or 2%. The Nasdaq, heavy with technology, was down 1.4%.

Investors fear more and more than central banks around the world, including the American federal reserve, will have to maintain higher interest rates for longer. This scenario could help maintain a cover on inflation, which can be fueled by increasing public spending levels.

It is a Moody's problem notation company demonstrated on Friday when it removed the American debt from its primary AAA status. Although the initial reaction of the market to retroclamation has been relatively silent, a combination of fears increase in interest rates abroad and the impact of the budget bill sought by President Donald Trump sent bond investors on Wednesday.

Nicknamed by the President as a major bill, the proposed legislation would extend the tax reductions of Trumps 2017 while increasing the debt limit by $ 4. This would also stimulate expenses for the application of immigration and the military, while carrying out areas like Medicaid and clean energy tax credits.

Third and ostensibly non -supported groups such as the Congressional Budget Office and the Penn Wharton budgetary model said that the bill would not bet significantly on the debt of the Americas and the deficit problems that the White House officials have challenged.

Bond investors can have the last word.

An auction on Wednesday afternoon for the bonds that are paid after 20 years have seen investors request a much higher return than for a similar auction a month ago, Dow Jones reported. The bidders category for obligations that include foreign central banks has experienced less participation.

This has caused bond yields, or the percentage of the amount that investors require in exchange for government loans, to increase. The yield on the 10 -year ticket has reached its highest level since February, going up to 4.6%, while the 30 -year -old return return reached more than 5%, its highest level in 18 years.

When bond yields increase, this means that governments must pay more interest and have less money to spend in other areas unless they borrow even more money, which may trigger inflation.

“The market is zero here with this rate decision,” said Peter Boockvar, investment director at Bleakley Financial Group and author of the Buck Report Newsletter.

He said that the probable content of the final expenditure bill, as well as the recent recovery by the shares after the announcement of Trump's “Liberation Day” prices sent them diving, make it more and more likely that the federal reserve will maintain high interest rates in the foreseeable future.

This, in turn, means that less money would be available to help tendering stock prices, Boockvar said.

“Investors have become very sensitive to other interest rates increases,” he said.

The results of the United States auction on Wednesday were aggravated by economic concerns concerning Japan and the United Kingdom, whose central banks are faced with increasing pressure to maintain higher interest rates in a context of inflation and expenses. In the United Kingdom, inflation jumped more than expected last month, while Japanese investors pushed the rate of return they demand to lend this country to unaware levels in 25 years.

The result is that investors around the world are increasingly concerned about governments' ability to repay their debts in a timely manner without forcing prices growth in their respective savings to accelerate.

Chamber Mike Johnson, R-La., And members of the House House House Freedom Caucus were to meet Trump in the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss budgetary legislation.

