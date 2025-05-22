The American army is launching an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on a 4200 mile test flight (video)





The American military test today launched an intercontinental ballistic missile to show the preparation of its nuclear arsenal.

The launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) non -armed (ICBM) took place on Wednesday May 21 at 3:01 a.m. (12:01 p.m. Pacific, or 0701 GMT). The missile has been launched from the Vandenberg Space Force base in California, sending a single 4,200 miles back -to -school vehicle (6,760 kilometers) to have an impact on the Ronald Reagan Ronald Reagan defense test site in the American army in the Kwajalein Atoll, which is part of the Marshall Islands.

As with the other ICBM tests, today's launch has been planned for months in advance and “is not a response to current global events,” said Delta Space Launch of Space Force in a statement.

An intercontinental minuteman III intercontinental missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California on May 21, 2025. (Image Credit: US Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

The launch was supervised by the Global Strike Command of the US Air Force, which worked in collaboration with units of the 90th Wing Wing in Fe Warren Force, Wyoming, and the 341th missile wing of the Malmstrom Air Force, Montana to support the test.

The heads of command of the Global Strike welcomed the staff who supported the test, who aimed to demonstrate the capacities of the nuclear weapons of the United States. These capacities are triple and are known as the nuclear triad. The triad includes missiles launched on the ground such as Minuteman III, missiles launched by submarine and nuclear weapons transported aboard the planes.

“This launch of the ICBM test underlines the force of the country's nuclear deterrence and the preparation of the ICBM leg of the triad,” said General Thomas Bussiere, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, in the press release of the spatial force. “This powerful safeguard is maintained by dedicated airmen – missiles, defenders, helicopter operators and teams that support them – who ensure the security of the nation and its allies.”

Photographers consider a unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the base of the Vandenberg spatial force on May 21, 2025. (Credit image: Space Launch Delta 30 via x)

Minuteman III should be deleted by 2030 and replaced by a new ICBM known as Sentinel LGM-35, which is developed by Northrop Grumman.

A non -armed intercontinental minutemanal ballistic missile launched from the Vandenberg Space Force base on May 21, 2025. (Credit image: Us Space Force Photo by Airman Senior Kadielle Shaw)

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are powered by rocket engines; They leave the atmosphere of the earth before returning by unpeated descent. They can travel more than 3,400 miles (5,500 kilometers) and deploy several independent back -to -school vehicles (MIRV) which each contain a nuclear warhead.

However, Minuteman III has not transported several warheads since 2014 in accordance with weapon reduction treaties, according to the US Air Force.

Most of the back -to -school vehicles are traveling along the ballistic trajectories (free falls), but soldiers around the world are developing and testing new classes of back -to -school vehicles that can travel at hypersonic speeds and maneuvers while sliding towards their targets, which makes them much more difficult to defend.

A timelapse showing Mirvs reintegrated the atmosphere of the earth during an ICBM test in a photo of the US army un dated. (Image credit: American army)

The first ICBM was developed by the Soviet Union and launched in May 1957 using the same rocket technology that sent the first artificial satellite to the world, Spoutnik, in orbit.

The United States launched its first ICBM months later, known as SM-65 Atlas. The versions of the Atlas rocket would continue to launch astronauts from the Mercury in orbit project.

The reliable Atlas-Centaur rocket, which has stolen for over 40 years, has been derived from Atlas SM-65 missiles. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, still in service today, is an ancestor of these first Atlas rockets.

