



Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The United Kingdom is actively considering sanctions against the best Pastor Benjamin Netanaos, as it tightens the pressure on Israel's violence against Westbank and Gaza's occupied Westbank and Gaza's Palestinians.

The British labor government is discussing the ban on traveling and freezing of asset frozen by the Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Secretary of State Ita Marmar Ben-Gvir.

The sanctions are mainly related to the violence of Westbank, and the UK said that the attacks of extremist Jewish settlers on the Palestinians have increased rapidly over the past 18 months.

The final decision has not been made, but the discussion emphasizes the frustration of the British by the Netana Hus' best government's actions, and the 19-month war between Gaza and British-Israel's relationship has been lowered for several years.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Tuesday that London had sanctioned three Jewish settlers accused of freezing dialogue on a new trade agreement with Israel and causing violence in Westbank.

In a speech with Congress, Lammy condemned the proud SMOTRICH on Monday that Israel cleansed the goja and destroys all the rest of the Enclave.

Lammy said: we must say this. It is an extremist, dangerous, stunned, monster, and as possible in the most powerful terms.

He added that the behavior of the Israeli government is an insult to the value of the British people.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, a powerful member of the Netanyahus Union, are a super nationalist settlers who have long demanded a merger of Westbank.

It has long called for the merger of Westbank Reuters, a national security minister of Itamar Ben-Gvir, a center with the members of the party.

Smotrich is responsible for not only finance ministers but also West Bank's Israeli private administrative control.

Ben-Gvir, who was convicted of racism in 2007, supervised the border police from the territory of Palestinians and maintained a photo of Baruch Goldstein, who killed more than 20 Palestinians at A Mosque in Hebron in 1994.

The UKS Foreign Ministry said: We have introduced sanctions for individuals, outposts and organizations that are violent or supported. [in the West Bank].

We continue to consider future options. It will not be appropriate to guess about potential future sanctions.

Like other Western countries, the United Kingdom was standing by Israel after Hamass's attack on October 7, 2023, and the armed forces killed 1,200 and seized 250 hostages.

But the British and Europe's forces have recently pushed for Netanyahu as Israel recently expanded its offensive in Gaza, controlled the idiots of the strip and killed hundreds of Palestinians.

The Netana Hus government also imposed almost two months of full siege on this strip, deepening humanitarian disasters in the territory and raising fear of the famine of Gaza.

suggestion

Israel began to allow minimal aids on Monday, but the United Nations warned that 2 million people forcibly forced to be forced to be hungry and devastated 2 million people.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israel's offensive killed more than 53,500 people in Gaza, and more than 900 people were killed in Westbank by Israeli troops after Hamass on October 7.

The Jewish settlers killed more than 12 people, drove the Palestinians out of the earth, and threatened to harass the villagers across Westbank.

Since his inauguration last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmers resumes the UKS policy against Israel to UNSWA and UNRWA, resuming funds for UN institutions for Palestinian refugees, and arresting the proposed challenges of the International Criminal Court and his former defense minister. Withdraw to the proposal to issue.

The United Kingdom is also discussing with France and Saudi Arabia to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN meeting on the New York dispute next month. There is no decision on the movement, which is considered part of Europe and Arab efforts to pursue a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f6a2e3ce-0dfa-4194-a1d7-0c6797e40216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos