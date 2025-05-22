



Treasury yields have returned to levels that have put pressure on the economy and the financial markets in the past when investors feared that a new US tax bill can worsen the country's budgetary deficit, a risk highlighted in a moody downside on the American credit rating to end last week.

The 30 -year yield of Treasurybond has increased by around 12 base points to 5.09%, exceeding the key level of 5%for the second time this week and reaching a level not seen since October 2023. The level of 10 years was 4.6%, and was the last point above at 4.59%, returning to levels that caused a turning point in the markets in April and Pause her steep Tarmoide. The 2 -year yield has advanced 4 base points, reaching 4.01%. A basic point is equivalent to 0.01%, and the yields and prices evolve in opposite directions.

A bad auction at 1 p.m. HE for a 20 -year debt was the catalyst for having taken the yields at their session tops. BMO called the “dull” 20 -year -old auction. The fear is that the purchase appetite for us Treasurys can dry up as the offer of new debts to pay our bills increases.

Investors are monitoring discussions concerning the Budget bill of US President Donald Trump, the Republicans walking on the size of deductions for state and local taxes. Republicans worried about spending on the bill meet Trump in the White House on Wednesday to mark disagreements. If it is approved by the Memorial Day, such as the objective for the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber, the bill could eventually increase the deficit of the US government by billions at a time when fears of an inflation thrust due to Trump prices already weigh on bond prices and increase the yields.

“While the sale of American treasury bills in the aftermath of Moody's downside was relatively modest, treasury yields increased regularly since the end of April, because budgetary negotiations have become in the foreground, Mark Haefele wrote Wednesday, UBS Global Wealth Management Investment, in a note. The Republican bill “should add billions of dollars [$36 trillion] deficit in the next decade. This will likely lead to an increase in the Treasury debt supply, losing pressure on the bond market. “”

Friday evening, Moody lowered the credit rating of the US government, citing the growing burden on financing the government's budget deficit. This sent the 30 -year -old treasury yield of 5% on Monday for the first time this week.

“We do not think that the multi -year material reductions in compulsory expenses and deficits will result from current tax proposals considered,” said Moody's in the report.

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

Treasury yield at 10 years old, YTD

The founder and billionaire of Bridgewater Associates, Dalio, added on Monday that Moody's demotion of Moody constituted a greater threat to the American treasures carried out, because the credit agency does not even consider the risk of printing of the federal government to pay its debt.

“They do not include the greatest risk that Andendette countries print money to pay their debts, which means that the holders of the obligations have losses of the reduced value of the money they obtain (rather than the reduction in the amount of money they obtain),” said Dalio in a Poston X social media platform.

If the government makes more and more debts to pay its bonds increasing, the increased offer would theoretically reduce the prices of bonds and advanced yields.

Economists, for the moment, are not expecting a recession this year now that Trump has decreased his highest rates. However, with yields of 30 years and 10 years as benchmarks for consumer loans such as mortgages, the increase in rates could increase this risk of recession.

The Deathgage Bankers Association said Wednesday that mortgage requests fell 5.1% the previous week due to the increase in rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/21/us-treasury-yields-investors-monitor-budget-bill-discussions-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos