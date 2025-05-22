American cities most and the least affordable to buy a house





The purchase of a house is expensive, the average sales prices of houses in recent years. But there are offers to conclude if you are ready to be flexible on geography.

A wide range of factors contribute to the cost of buying a house in the United States, including the price of the house or apartment itself, maintenance costs, tax rates and more.

The median selling price of houses increased from $ 313,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $ 416,900 during the same period in 2025, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Interest rates have also increased, the average fixed mortgage rate of 30 years currently located at almost 7%, against a record hollow of 2.65% in January 2021.

The high borrowing costs and limited stocks make it a difficult period to afford a house in a number of American cities, but there are metropolitan areas where the dream of property can be at hand for potential buyers, according to a new Wallethub study.

The prices of houses, maintenance and insurance costs of owners, as well as the cost of living of a city, its property tax rate and the inventory of houses, all contribute to the relative affordability of the relative housing of a city.

Here are the most and cheapest cities to buy a house in the United States

The most affordable cities

Flint, Michigan, ranked number one on the list of most affordable cities in Wallethub for house buyers on the basis of an analysis of 10 measures, including the low cost of living and the prices of affordable houses compared to residents' income. At $ 61 per square foot, Flint also has the lowest median house price.

Its inventory is also good: almost 21% of the houses in the city are vacant, making it a buyer market and offering potential buyers many options.

Detroit, Michigan, is the second most affordable city for house buyers, according to the study, which compared costs in 300 American cities. The prices of median housing are relatively low and more than 22% of the city's dwellings are vacant.

Pittsburgh ranked the third more affordable city to buy a house. Buyers can have more for their money than tenants.

The least affordable cities

On the other hand, Santa Barbara, California, is the most expensive city in the United States for house buyers, mainly due to its low-accommodation affordability, among other factors. Still in California, Santa Monica ranked 299th in terms of accommodation, while Berkeley ranked third to last. Berkeley has the lowest rental / price ratio of the 300 cities, which means that it is more profitable in rent than buying a house.

Click here for the full ranking of the 300 most affordable cities to buy a house.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances. She appears regularly on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reports.

