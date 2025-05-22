



The West Nile Virus was found in the first mosquito collected in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus, which is mainly spreading to people through mosquitoes, can cause serious and life -threatening flu in about one out of 150 infected 150.

Mosquitoes can pick up the virus from the bitten bird and in rare cases, they can deliver them to people or horses.

The study of UKHSA and Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has now detected the virus from the Aedes Vexmas mosquito sculptures collected from the idle river near the Retford of Nottinghamshire in July 2023.

This is the first time that the West Nile virus has been found in British mosquitoes.

To date, the UK has not been registered in humans, and UKHSA has been regarded as “very low” to the general public.

The agency said in a statement that there is no evidence to suggest the continuous circulation of the virus in the algae or mosquitoes in the UK and mosquitoes based on the available surveillance.

Nevertheless, UKHSA issued advice to medical professionals and presented advice to test encephalitis (brain edema) patients as preventive measures as unknown causes of West Nile virus.

It will also improve disease monitoring and control activities in light of the results.

“This is the first detection of the West Nile virus in British mosquitoes, but it's not unexpected because the virus is already widespread in Europe. The risk of the general public is now very low.”

Dr. Arran Folly, who led the project to detect the virus, said in the UK, saying, “As a result of climate change, mosquito -mediated diseases are part of a broader environment where mosquito -mediated diseases extend to new regions.

He said that Aedes VEXANS mosquitoes are from England.

However, the warming temperature can also bring species to transmit non -natural species to humans, where it is easier to survive, reproduce and establish a regional population.

The main risk of West Nile virus contracts by the British residents is to travel to climate disease, including Europe, Africa, Middle East, West and Central Asia, North America, Australia and the United States.

Since 2000, there have been seven cases of viruses in the UK.

