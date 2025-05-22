US government's obligations drop as concerns about tax tricks are revealed





The US government's obligations and shares fell after a low treasury auction highlighted investors' discomfort on the increase in debt increasing, because Donald Trump was about to obtain the adoption of scanning tax reductions in the Congress Lower Chamber.

The 30 -year -old treasure yield increased by 0.11 percentage points to 5.096% in the evening in New York, the highest level since 2023, because the price of bonds has dropped.

Wednesday move added to an increase of several days in dated treasure bills. The S&P 500 Share index fell 1.6%. The prices of bonds were slightly recovered during negotiations in Asia on Thursday while the term contracts for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ increased more.

The new sales fight came while the Republican Directorate at the Congress had intense talks to advance the tax law of the American presidents to a vote in the House of Representatives. The final approval was expected early Thursday, after the legislation erased a key procedural obstacle to the Rules of the Chamber Committee.

Trumps' proposal, which he nicknamed a large magnificent bill, would extend numerous tax reductions in his first mandate in 2017 in 2017 and is planned by independent analysts to add at least 3 T $ to American debt during the next decade.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, spent most of the day on Wednesday arguing votes and agreeing with rival factions in the Trumps party.

The White House also invited the far-right Caucus Freedom to hear their concerns on Wednesday afternoon and sent the director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett to meet other Republicans of the Capitol.

The meeting was productive and moved the ball in the right direction, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the rally at the White House.

Translections occur only a few days after Moodys has stripped the United States on its virgin Triple-A side of concerns about the increase in debt and deficits.

On Wednesday, the United States sold the debt on its $ 16 billion auction on 20-year-old treasury bills with a 5%coupon, the highest interest rate for 20-year bodes since maturity was reintroduced in 2020.

Primary dealership banks which are forced to bring obligations not absorbed by other investors bought 16.9% of the offer, against an average of 15.1%, according to BMO Capital Markets.

We have had a sweet 20 -year -old auction and when it is combined with an emphasis on the budgetary deficit, the market has a higher yields, said Ian Lyngen, head of American rates on the BMO capital markets.

The markets really have no appetite for the duration here, added Pooja Kumra, a rate strategist at TD Securities, referring to longer -term titles.

Especially in the case of the United States, we expect all long-standing auctions to be very examined by the markets, said Kumra, citing the budget bill.

Jay Barry, responsible for the world rates strategy at JPMorgan, noted that the equity market is finally starting to wake up with the tax problems facing the treasury market.

More than 95% of the shares of the members of the S&P 500 were negative by day. The financial, real estate and health sectors were the most efficient reference indices.

The decline aggravating the decline was a sale in the actions of large technologies, after the manufacturer of Chatgpt Openai said that he had agreed to buy the former Apple design chief, Sir Jony Ives, io start-up for $ 6.4 billion. The acquisition extends the betais beta on alternatives to smartphones.

The news of the agreement emerged roughly at the same time as the results of the low treasury auction. Apple's shares fell 2.3%. Amazon, Nvidia and Microsoft have all dropped more than 1%. Heavy nasdaq composite in technology fell 1.4%.

The dollar index, according to the American currency against a basket of peers, fell by 0.6%.

