Classify the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization during a examination: United States | Donald Trump News





A complete examination of the chaotic military withdrawal of the USS from Afghanistan in August 2021 was also ordered.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States examined whether to designate Afghanist leaders, the Taliban, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Rubio told the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday at a Capitol Hill audience in Washington, I think the classification is now, once again, under revision.

The answer intervened one day after the American defense secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a complete examination of the chaotic military withdrawal from the United States of Afghanistan in August 2021, an evacuation operation in which 13 American soldiers and 150 Afghans were killed at Kabuls airport in a bombardment of the EIL (ISIS).

Hegseth said on Tuesday in a memo after three months of withdrawal of withdrawal, a complete examination was necessary to guarantee the responsibility of this event.

This remains an important step towards the withdrawal of faith and confidence with the American people and all those who carry the uniform, and is careful on the basis of the number of victims and lost equipment during the execution of this withdrawal operation, wrote Hegseth.

Former President Joe Bidens Administration, who supervised the withdrawal, mainly accused chaos which results in a lack of planning and reduction of troops by the first administration of Donald Trump, following his agreement with the Taliban to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces.

Trump had signed the agreement with the Taliban in Doha in February 2020 aimed at putting an end to his 18 -year war in Afghanistan, starting with the withdrawal of around 4,000 soldiers in a few months.

Trump's administration had agreed that it would withdraw from the country by May 2021 if the Taliban negotiated a peace agreement with the Afghan government and promised to prevent internationally designated terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and ISIL, to get away in the country.

After taking office in January 2021, Biden said he had to comply with the agreement or risk new conflicts with the Taliban, which could have required additional troops in Afghanistan.

On the 2024 campaign path, Trump frequently criticized Biden and his administration for withdrawal, saying that the way it was made was the most embarrassing day in the history of the life of our countries. Trump said the withdrawal should have been done with dignity, with force, with power.

High American military officials, including the defense secretary at the time, Lloyd Austin, and the American general, then the general, Mark Milley, have already appeared before the legislators to give their testimonies concerning the withdrawal.

The war in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 was the longest war in the USS, going beyond Vietnam.

We still do not know how HegSeth's revision would differentiate from the many previous criticisms carried out by the US military, the State Department and wins over republican colleagues in the House of Representatives.

US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, also conducted an investigation into the attack on ISIL against Kabul in the past few days of withdrawal.

