The judge governs American deportations to South Sudan violate the court order





A federal judge said that the expulsion of eight men in South Sudan violated “undoubtedly” his order according to which migrants were to be authorized to challenge their referral to third countries.

On Wednesday, the conclusion of judge Brian Murphy was the last round of a rapid evolution dispute.

One day earlier, he ordered the American authorities to keep the custody of men, to fear that the United States has violated its injunction against the sending of migrants to countries other than their own without allowing them to raise concerns.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that it sought to expel “barbaric monsters” which had been found guilty of crimes, including a murder, and South Sudan was not their final destination.

During a hearing on Wednesday, judge Murphy said that attempts by the Ministry of Internal Security to expel men “undoubtedly violated the order of this Court,” said CBS News, the American partner of the BBC.

“I do not see how someone could say that these people had a significant opportunity to oppose,” said Judge Murphy.

The lawyers of the Ministry of Justice said that his orders were not clear and had led to “misunderstandings”.

Earlier, a lawyer for the Ministry of Justice confirmed that the plane carrying the deportees had landed but did not say where, citing “very serious operational and security problems”, as Reuters reported.

The judge said that he would decide from another day if he would hold officials of internal security in the court.

Earlier Wednesday, the ministry shared on X photographs, nationalities and criminal convictions of eight men aboard the expulsion flight.

They are listed as citizens of Cuba, Laos, Mexico, South Sudan, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The spokesperson for the department, Tricia McLaughlin, told a briefing earlier on Wednesday: “Each of them was found guilty of odious crime, murder, rape, rape for children, rape of a mental victim and physically disabled.”

She said he was “absurd for an American judge to try to dictate foreign policy and national security in the United States”.

The director of the application of the immigration and customs forces, Todd Lyons, said: “If we do not have a country that will bring back its citizens, we have an option to find a third country.”

They did not specify where migrants could finally be linked.

Judge Murphy rendered a decision on April 18, demanding that illegal migrants have a “significant opportunity” to contest their referral to countries other than their homeland.

After learning that the men were in flight leaving the country, he quickly planned an audience on Tuesday where he said that migrants had to stay in government and be “treated with humanity”. He did not order the plane to return to the United States.

One of the expelled men was Nyo Myint, a Myanmar citizen. According to Homeland Security, he was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 12 years of confinement. He was arrested by the immigration authorities on February 19 and was detained in Texas.

In August 2023, an immigration court in Omaha, Nebraska, issued an order for final dismissal, according to court documents filed by groups representing several deportees.

His immigration lawyer Jonathan Ryan told the BBC that his client had received two contradictory deportation notices on May 19.

The first, which arrived around 10:59 am, the local time, informed Myint that he would be sent to South Africa, but which followed several hours later that he would be taken to South Sudan.

The two opinions were provided in English, a language that Mr. Ryan said that his client is barely speaking. Ryan said on Tuesday that he had been informed that Myint was kidnapped from the country.

“I don't know where he is,” said Ryan. “He was disappeared by the American government.”

Ryan recognized his client's criminal record, but said that he and the other deportees were still entitled to the same regular procedural rights as any other person.

“These people were deliberately selected by the government for this maneuver, to divert our attention from the flagrant contempt of the government for a federal judicial order,” he said.

“If we allow the government to choose who deserves regular procedure and who has rights, we abandon all rights,” he said.

While accelerating and expanding deportations, the Trump administration works with other countries to accept both their citizens withdrawn from the United States, as well as citizens of other nations. In particular, he sent migrants that he was from Venezuela to a mega-prison in Salvador.

Rwanda confirmed that it was in such talks with the United States, while Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Moldovia were all appointed in media reports.

In early April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States revoked visas issued to all South Sudanese passport holders because the African nation refused to accept its citizens who had been dismissed from its United States.

