



A fifth cycle of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran will take place in Rome on Friday, says Oman.

Washington, DC officials from Iran and the United States will hold another series of talks in Rome on Friday, said Omans Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, despite the growing gap between the two countries on the enrichment of uranium.

Wednesday confirmation that nuclear negotiations would continue to occur after the days of Washington and Tehran which express irreconcilable positions on an Iranian enrichment of uranium.

US officials said they wanted Iran not only to relaunch its nuclear program, but also to stop rewarding uranium a position which, according to Tehran, is a non-starter.

Enrichment is the process of modifying the atom of uranium to create nuclear fuel.

The supreme leader of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also said Tuesday that his country did not need permission to enrich us uranium.

To say that things as we do not allow Iran to enrich uranium is a nonsense, it was cited by the press agency Mehr.

The 5th round of Iranian American talks will take place in Rome this Friday, May 23.

Badr Albusaidi (@badralbusaidi) May 21, 2025

His statement was in response to the USS's main negotiator Steve Witkoff, nicknning the enrichment of uranium a red line and saying that Washington cannot even authorize 1% of an enrichment capacity.

Several Iranian and American officials have reiterated their respective countries.

Washington said that Iran can exploit nuclear reactors for energy production by important already enriched uranium, arguing that national uranium production risks a potential weapon.

Iran, which denies in search of a nuclear weapon, said that uranium enrichment for civil ends is its right as a sovereign nation.

Israel, the ally of the United States in the Middle East, would largely have an undeclared nuclear arsenal.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action if the two countries do not reach an agreement, stressing that he will not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

During his first mandate, in 2018, Trump nixed the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA), which saw Iran reset its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions against its economy.

Since then, the United States has had sanctions on the Iranian economy.

After his return to the White House for a second term in January, Trump renewed his maximum pressure program against Iran, largely through economic sanctions. He, for example, has committed to stifling the country's oil exports, in particular to China.

Iran has been provocative to Trump threats, promising to defend itself against any attack.

Tensions began to relax in April while the United States and Iran have started to hold mediated talks by Oman, but it is not clear how the two parties will delight the disagreement on the Teheran enrichment program.

On Sunday, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, suggested that the American position has evolved, stressing that there is no scenario in which Iran will abandon enrichment.

Iran can only control what we, the Iranians, do, and it is to avoid negotiating in public, in particular given the current dissonance that we see between what our American interlocutors say in public and private, and from one week to the other, Araghchi wrote in an article on social media.

