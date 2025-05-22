What Donald prevails over Big and Beautiful Budget Bill for the American economy





Donald Trump is about to obtain the adoption of its tax legislation and flagship expenses in the lower chamber of the US Congress.

The sprawling bill, which would reduce American taxes and increase the federal debt, is the centerpiece of the program of the presidents of the second mandate and has been the subject of a fierce battle among the Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Legislators are divided on spending on health and social care programs and fears about the country's towing debt. The president intervened several times to put them pressure to adopt the bill, warning last week that we do not need prostrations of the republican party.

What is in the bill?

The legislation on the thousand pages nicknamed the One, Big Beautiful Bill de Trump law extends a good number of the 2017 tax reductions adopted during his first mandate, which must expire at the end of the year. These include individual income tax reductions and the increase in children's tax credit and the elimination of taxes on advice and overtime, central campaign promises in recent years.

Other measures include increases in exemptions on succession and gifts and a wide range of corporate tax alternatives, as well as more than 50 billion dollars to stimulate border security, including the construction of a more in -depth wall along the border with Mexico that Trump has promised to finish.

The Republicans have reduced the price of the bill by reducing nearly $ 800 billion in Medicaid, the American health program for the poor and hundreds of billions of more from the food coupons program and clean energy tax credits. This would also increase taxes on income from universities and private foundations, increasing more than $ 22 billion, according to the joint tax committee.

What happens after his visit to the Congress?

Once the legislation has been adopted by the House, it progresses to the Senate under republican control. There are 100 legislators in the Upper Chamber of the Congress and at least 50 of the 53 Republican Senators will have to support the bill so that Trump signals.

If the Senate makes changes to the legislation, it should return to the House for another vote. Since Democrats should be massively expected that the Upper Chamber Bill will depend on whether the chief of the Republican majority John Thune can create a compromise between moderate legislators such as Susan Collins of Maine and anti-government spending such as Mike Lee from Utah and Rand Paul de Kentucky.

As is the case in the House, however, there will be overwhelming pressure from Trump so that his party supports the legislation.

How will it affect the public finances of the Americas?

The analysis of independent organizations such as the non -partisan committee for a responsible budget and the school of the University of Pennsylvanias Wharton notes that the bill will add 3.3 TN to American debt over the next 10 years.

This means that the level of debt to the GDP of the largest economy in the world would drop from 98% to 125% by the end of the period a level far higher to the previous summit, reached following the Second World War.

The Trumps team says that the legislation, as well as pro-growth policies such as lower taxes and deregulation, will half help to make the budgetary deficit in the building of the USS, which amounted to 6.4% in 2024, at only 3% by the end of their mandate.

The Presidents Council of Economic Advisers claims that the bill will increase real economic growth up to 5.2% in the next four years, creating or saving up to 7.4 million jobs and increasing up to 14.5% in the next four years.

But others warn that the effect of tax reductions and other measures will know the American economy. They could have an effect on the increase in growth, but certainly not enough to compensate for the effect on the American debt / GDP ratio of the reconciliation bill, said Maury Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist, who is now in the Peterson Institute's reflection group.

He added that, just a few days after the United States has lost its triple-A credit rating, the bill could put the US Treasury on the Triple-B status.

What does that mean for Trump?

The adoption of legislation is crucial for the agenda of the presidents' second mandate and he will claim it as a great political victory. He also hopes that this will improve his approval rating, which will amount to 47.3%, according to the average of the Realclearpolitics survey.

If legislators fail to approve the bill, tax rates will increase in all areas next year, offering a tax and business tax during the mid-term elections.

However, legislation could turn against Trump. The attacks of the Democratic Party against his tax reductions of origin 2017 helped him regain control of the 2018 mid-term chamber.

