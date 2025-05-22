The yield treasure soars while the deficit raises us worries Wall Street





Treasury's main deliveries refer to Wednesday after the Treasury debt auction suggested that the concerns about unsurprising government deficits are eroding the demand for federal debt. Morgan Stanley analysts in a note earlier this month, forecast forecasts at their current level will not go to the stock market and pressure assessments. Friday, the rating agency Moody's demoted the debt of the United States government while the congress designed a tax and expenditure bill which should add billions of dollars to the public debt of America.

Treasury debt continued its wild ride on Wednesday, with yields that stood over concerns about the unsustainable deficit spending on American governments.

The yield on the bond of the treasury at 30 years increased by 5.1%, its highest level since November 2023, Wednesday after a surprisingly weak cash flow. The yield of the treasure at 10 years, which influences interest rates on all kinds of loans to consumers and commercial, has climbed to around 4.61%, its highest level since February.

On Wednesday, the Treasury announced the results of a 20 -year -old auction in which demand was notably lower than during the sale of last months. The highest auction reached almost 5.05%, against 4.81% a month ago, while the submission / coverage ratio, a common measurement of demand, fell to 2.46 against 2.63.

The increase in yields weighed on stocks. The S&P 500, a merchant slightly lower at noon, dropped to finish the session down 1.6%, marking its second consecutive day of decline.

Higher yields pose a problem for the stock market

Yields at their current levels could pose a problem for the stock market. Not only high yields are translated into higher interest rates on consumer and commercial loans, but they also reduce the attraction of risky assets.

A break above 4.50 is likely to transform the correlation of yield in actions / relevance of the link significantly significantly, using the evaluation, wrote Morgan Stanley analysts in Morgan, referring to the yield at 10 years in a research note earlier this month.

The actions, having strongly rebounded their abrupt losses in April, are currently negotiated with relatively rich assessments. The S&P 500 from Fridays Close had a P / E ratio of 23.82, greater than its average at 10 years of approximately 18.

Investors focused on the GOP tax and the expense bill

Yields have tended to be higher since the beginning of the month when signs of the relaxation of trade tensions have reassured investors that the United States will avoid a recession this year. The cautious approach to the Federal Interest Rate Rate Reserve has also led investors to reset their rate expectations, fueling the increase in yields.

This week, the yields were pushed above by the GOP tax and expenditure bill across the congress. The bill, which would extend and increase numerous tax loss promulgated by the tax on tax reductions and jobs adopted to President Trumps, the first mandate, should considerably increase the federal deficit in the next decade.

The binks deficit of the Americas has led investors around the world to question the status of American debts as a first asset without global risk. Friday, Moodys became the last of the main credit rating agencies to strip the United States on its AAA credit rating, the highest possible score.

