



The American ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sits for an interview with NPR on Wednesday. Benny doubt for NPR hide legend

Switch Benny Doustsh for NPR

Like Aviv, Israel, the new American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, told NPR that he was “indignant” against the leaders of Great Britain, France and Canada for condemning the new military offensive of Israel in Gaza.

“The prolonged suffering for everyone is on Hamas, and I am scandalized that the United Kingdom, Canada, France, they blame the bad author,” said Huckabee, the former Republican Governor of Arkansas on Wednesday.

Israel launched an intensified offensive in Gaza on Sunday, commanding mass evacuations, intensifying air strikes throughout the territory and killing hundreds of Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. Under an intense international pressure, Israel began to allow a small aid in the enclave this week after imposing a total blockage at the entrance to food, medicine and other products for almost three months, but the new aid has not yet been distributed to civilians in Gaza.

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada say that they are strongly opposed to the expansion of war, publishing this week a joint declaration which qualified the actions of Israel to Gaza as “completely disproportionate” and “flagrant” and declared that the fundamental quantity of the food that Israel has authorized in “totally inadequate”.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said the government suspended commercial talks with Israel. The European Union examines all political and economic agreements with the country, announced its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, saying: “The situation in Gaza is catastrophic”.

Huckabee said: “I am unable to tell the Israelis how to make their war. My family members were not murdered and massacred, mutilated”, referring to the attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Citing the allied bombings at the end of the Second World War, Huckabee said: “What hypocrisy to say that these bombings which ultimately ended the Second World War and arrested the Nazi threat in all Europe was somehow ok. But if the Israelis, you know, 70 years later, were trying to defend themselves from an existing threat.

He also said: “I find that if disgusting hypocritical on the part of some of these European nations who forget their own story and it was not so long, and they should simply go back and perhaps take the civic of 10th year and cool off.”

More than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to health authorities in the territory.

Pope Leo XIV called the situation in Gaza “disturbing and painful” and urged “an end” hostilities, whose devastating price is paid by children, the elderly and the sick “.

Huckabee denied the media that the media are information that President Trump was increasingly frustrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for renewing the Gaza offensive in March, after a two-month-old ceasefire that Trump himself had called in the perspective of his inauguration this year.

“I do not see the frustration with the Prime Minister, and I spoke to the president, I spoke to the vice-president, I spoke to the Secretary of State,” said Huckabee. “I think he is more frustrated by Hamas.”

